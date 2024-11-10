TEETH Star Alyse Alan Louis Takes Over Our Instagram Today

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Teeth the Musical star Alyse Alan Louis is taking over our Instagram today!

Follow along here as Louis takes our followers behind-the-scenes of Anna K. Jacobs and Michael R. Jackson's Off-Broadway musical.

About Alyse Alan Louis

Louis originated the role of Dawn in TEETH at Playwrights Horizons (Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle, and Dorian Award Nominations). She has been seen on Broadway in Amélie, Disaster, and Mamma Mia. Her Off Broadway credits include Drama Desk Award Nomination for Soft Power (Hillary/The Public); White Girl In Danger (Second Stage); A New Brain (Encores Off Center); The Civilians' Pretty Filthy (Abrons).

Regional credits include Pioneer Theatre Company, Denver Center, Barrington Stage Company, Center Theatre Group, The Curran, Bucks County Playhouse, Berkeley Rep, Olney Theatre Center, City Theatre Company, Philadelphia Theatre Company. She can be heard on the original cast recordings of TEETH, Soft Power (Grammy Nomination), Pretty Filthy, Amélie, Encores' A New Brain.

About TEETH the Musical

Teeth is a sharp tale of revenge and transformation that tears through a culture of shame and repressed desire one delightfully unhinged song at a time.

The musical follows Dawn O’Keefe, an evangelical Christian teen struggling to be an exemplar of purity amongst her community of fellow Promise Keeper Girls. Her stepbrother, Brad —alienated by his repressive upbringing by his fanatical Pastor father, which drew him to the online camaraderie of the Truthseeker men’s support group—is haunted by an indelible incident from his and Dawn’s past. As Dawn’s desires become tested and twisted by the men in her life, she discovers a deadly secret not even she understands: when men violate her, her body bites back—literally. Crackling with irrepressible desire and ancient rage, Teeth is a dark horror comedy conjuring the legend of one girl whose sexual curse may also be her salvation.