Almeida Theatre's SPRING AWAKENING Coming to Cinemas; Watch the Trailer

The screenings will take place in November.

Sep. 21, 2023

Almeida Theatre's SPRING AWAKENING Coming to Cinemas; Watch the Trailer

Following its run in at the Almeida Theatre, Rupert Goold's production of Spring Awakening has been filmed for release in U.K. cinemas.

While specific locations have not yet been announced, the Almeida Theatre website has revealed that the screenings will take place in November. Tickets are not yet on sale.

Watch the trailer for the live capture below!

The cast of the filmed capture includes Nathan Armarkwei-Laryea, Asha Banks, Taylor Bradshaw, Catherine Cusack, Carly-Sophia Davies, Kit Esuruoso, Laurie Kynaston, Mark Lockyer, Bella Maclean, Amara Okereke, Emily Ooi, Joe Pitts, Maia Tamrakar, Stuart Thompson, Zheng Xi Yong, Thomas Grant, and Mali O’Donnell.

Winner of the Tony and Olivier awards for best musical, Spring Awakening tells a story of adolescent anarchy, set to one of the most loved scores of the 21st century. A group of teenagers - silenced and controlled by a censorious society - discover a new world of feeling and freedom outside the classroom, with beautiful and devastating consequences.

Almeida Artistic Director Rupert Goold (Ink, Albion) directs Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik's (American Psycho: A New Musical, Almeida Theatre and Broadway) acclaimed musical, based on the ground-breaking and once-banned 19th century play by Frank Wedekind, in its first London revival since the 2009 UK premiere.

Watch the trailer for the live capture of the stage production here:






