Alison Pill Joins Glenda Jackson and Laurie Metcalf in THREE TALL WOMEN

Producer Scott Rudin today announced that Alison Pill completes the powerhouse trio of actors at the center of the Broadway premiere of Edward Albee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece Three Tall Women, which will play the Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street) next spring.

Ms. Pill joins the previously announced stars, two-time Academy Award® winner Glenda Jackson and Tony Award® and three-time Emmy Award® winner Laurie Metcalf, in a production directed by two-time Tony winner Joe Mantello. Beginning preview performances on Tuesday, February 27, 2018, Three Tall Women opens on Thursday, March 29. Tickets go on sale, via Telecharge.com, Saturday, September 9, at 10:00 AM (EST).

Hailed as "essential viewing" by Ben Brantley of The New York Times, Three Tall Women is a "spellbinding masterpiece" (Time Magazine) and "Edward Albee's best play, period!" (New York Post). In addition to the Pulitzer, the play also won The New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Play, and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Play.

The design team for Three Tall Women includes Miriam Buether (Scenic Design), Ann Roth (Costume Design), and Brian MacDevitt (Lighting Design).

Alison Pill received a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Play for her Broadway debut in The Lieutenant of Inishmore. Her other Broadway appearances include The House of Blue Leaves, The Miracle Worker, and Mauritius. Off-Broadway credits include This Wide Night, reasons to be pretty, the American premiere ofBlackbird (Lucille Lortel Award nomination, Outer Critics Circle Award nomination, Drama League Award nomination), On the Mountain (Lortel nomination), and the American premiere of The Distance From Here, for which she and her co-stars won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Ensemble Performance. She was last on stage in the Geffen Playhouse's production of Wait Until Dark. On television, she will next be seen in "American Horror Story: Cult." She recently starred in the ABC drama "The Family." She was a series regular on the acclaimed HBO series "The Newsroom" and the second season of the HBO drama "In Treatment." Other credits include NBC's "The Book of Daniel" and the ABC miniseries "Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows." Last fall, Ms. Pill starred in the political thriller Miss Sloane. Her other film credits include Zoom; Hail, Caesar!; Snowpiercer; To Rome With Love; Midnight in Paris; Goon; Scott Pilgrim vs. the World; Milk; Dan in Real Life; Dear Wendy; and Pieces of April.

