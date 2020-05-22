Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Ali Stroker, Jennifer Damiano, Gideon Glick & More to Join Tonight's BROADWAY JACKBOX
Gideon Glick, Mike Faist, Ali Stroker and Jennifer Damiano will be joining tonight's Broadway Jackbox!
See host Andrew Barth Feldman's tweet below!
Friday, May 22. 6PM EST.#BwayJackbox.- Andrew Barth Feldman (@andrewbfeldman) May 22, 2020
Tony Award Winner @ALISTROKER.
Tony Award Nominee Jennifer Damiano.
Tony Award Nominee @gidglick.
Tony Award Nominee Mike Faist.
Tony Award Winner @AlexBoniello.
And also me.https://t.co/tbkBlRhehi
"Broadway Jackbox," produced by Andrew Barth Feldman and actor and Alex Boniello will continue to air on Tuesdays and Fridays at 6:00PM EST, raising money for The Actors Fund through donations from viewers.
Tune in HERE.
