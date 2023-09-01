Ali Ewoldt, Will Brill & More Will Take Part in Healing TREE Gala

The 501(c)(3) nonprofit Healing TREE (Trauma Resources, Education & Entertainment) is hosting their annual, star-studded Gala for the second year in a row in New York City (as well as live-streamed online) on Saturday, September 9th. The Gala begins at 7pm EST (VIP ticket holders arrive at 6pm est for a Private, Pre-Gala Reception with the Stars) at The Players at 16 Gramercy Park South, a membership club for artists and arts patrons in Edwin Booth's Gothic Revival-style Gramercy Park mansion.

Supporters unable to attend in person can view the live-stream at home on a Smart TV. Learn More, Get Tickets & Bid in Online Auction: healingtreenonprofit.org/gala

This year's Gala will feature familiar faces from Broadway, film and television, many of whom are Healing TREE "Artist Advocates." The lineup includes actors and singers Will Brill, N’Kenge, Jarran Muse, Paige Smallwood, Housso Semon, Laith Nakli, Arjun Gupta, Ali Ewoldt, Sam Simahk, Annie Hägg and Healing TREE Founding Executive + Artistic Director Marissa Ghavami, as well as the NYT bestselling author and award-winning musical theatre composer and lyricist Daniel Maté. There will be live jazz, singing from Broadway performers and speeches from film and television actors.

Support Healing TREE’s life-saving work continuing another year by joining in this elegant evening featuring fantastic entertainment, food and drinks, an exclusive auction, and a chance to learn about their transformative programs. All in-person tickets include dinner, an open bar and entertainment. There will be a red carpet entrance and the attire is creative cocktail to black tie. Tickets are $200 for General Admission and $250 for VIP Tickets (includes Private, Pre-Gala Reception with the Stars.) Donations are welcome for virtual tickets.

The Gala also includes a virtual auction - with items ranging from international and domestic trips, to classes, coachings (multiple from Broadway performers), workshops and trainings, to self care items, books, art, movie posters, food and more - that is online starting September 2nd at 9pm est and lasts through the event on September 9th, and you don’t have to be a ticket holder to participate. Learn More, Get Tickets & Bid in Online Auction: healingtreenonprofit.org/gala

Healing TREE (Trauma Resources, Education & Entertainment) advocates healing from abuse and trauma rather than coping with the symptoms, in order to transform lives and, ultimately, society. They achieve this by providing trauma-focused resources and education and by producing and partnering with relevant film, television, and theatre, empowering the social change necessary to create a healing movement.

Website: healingtreenonprofit.org Social Media: Facebook.com/healingtreenonprofit.org Instagram.com/healingtreeorg Additional Relevant Links on Programming this Gala Supports and More: https://bit.ly/htorglinks



