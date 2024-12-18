Alex Newell Joins LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Concert as Audrey

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award winner Alex Newell will join the previously announced one-night-only concert presentation of Little Shop of Horrors in Los Angeles, in the role of Audrey. The production will take place on Friday, January 17, 2025 at 7pm PT, and will be directed by Zhailon Levingston.

Reprising their roles from a 2006 Only a Stage community theatre production in Illinois, Joel Kim Booster and Shea Couleé will play ‘Seymour’ and ‘Audrey II,’ respectively, alongside Newell. Complete casting, by RBT Casting/Ryan Bernard Tymensky, CSA, is to be announced.

Little Shop of Horrors In Concert is a benefit for The Ali Forney Center, the nation's largest provider of shelter and wraparound services dedicated to homeless LGBTQ+ youth, AFC provides services to nearly 2,200 youth annually.

Little Shop of Horrors In Concert will take place at nightclub Catch One (4067 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019). Tickets begin at $29 and are available now.

Little Shop of Horrors In Concert is produced by Benson Drive Productions (George Strus, CEO) in association with Carson Gleberman. Little Shop of Horrors In Concert is fiscally sponsored by Producer Hub. Graphic design by Dan Polyak.