Alex Newell, Diana DeGarmo, and More Join Morgan Fairchild In New Digital Soap, MELANGE

Mélange, a decadent soapy new drama starring Morgan Fairchild will premiere its pilot episode on all LOGO TV digital portals tomorrow.

Created and produced by award winning theater producer Tom D'Angora (NEWSical, A Musical About Star Wars, upcoming Caroline, Or Change revival) Mélange also stars a bevy of recognizable talent from television, social media, and Broadway.

Broadway audiences will recognize Alex Newell (Once on This Island, Glee, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) as club performer Genesis, Diana DeGarmo (American Idol, Hairspray, Hair, Toxic Avenger, Marvelous Wonderettes), as the feisty Melissa Bennett, Maya Days (Aida, Rent, Jesus Christ Superstar) as the conniving Carroll Davis, Ilene Kristen (the original Patty Simcox in Grease, and star of One Life to Live and Ryan's Hope) as bartender Dolly Faye, Pamela Winslow Kashani (Rapunzel in the original cast of Into The Woods) as cabaret artist Meredith Scott, and Broadway enthusiast Perez Hilton (Off-Broadway's NEWSical) as columnist Briggs Baxter.

The pilot episode features live musical moments from DeGarmo, Days, and Kashani.

The soapy new series centers round the fight of ownership for a historic gay watering hole, Mélange. After the bar's founder (played by Guiding Light's Robert Newman) mysteriously and suddenly dies, his strikingly handsome protégé (Grace & Frankie's Scott Evans) and estranged ex-wife (Fairchild) battle for control. As the stakes rise and tensions mount, Mélange becomes infested with betrayal, corruption, and revenge.

Mélange emulates the grand storytelling flair of 80's primetime decadent dramas that pitted good vs. evil but in a contemporary, fast-paced style. It explores modern themes of sexuality, immigration, addiction, power, and inclusion.

"The world needs a show like Mélange, now more than ever," says Tom D'Angora. "It is my hope that this delicious cast, led by the iconic Morgan Fairchild reading everyone in her path while plotting a hostile takeover, will allow people to escape reality, if only for a moment or two."

Rounding out the cast are Mark Indelicato (Ugly Betty), Anne Ramsay (Mad About You,The L Word), Emmy winner Darnell Williams (All My Children, Felicity), Emmy winner Kristen Alderson (One Life to Live, Annie on Broadway, off-Broadway's The Marvelous Wonderettes), Laith Ashley (Oxygen TV reality show, Strut), Jessica Leccia (Guiding Light), Omar Sharif Jr. (model and activist), and David A. Gregory (Deception, One Life to Live).

"I am so glad to be back wreaking havoc!" says Morgan Fairchild from her Los Angeles home.The pilot episode of Mélange was directed by Emmy Award winner Gary Donatelli (One Life to Live) and Tony Award winning producer Tim Kashani (American In Paris, Memphis). "The pilot show that will air on Logo this month is a calling card, if you will, a tasty little appetizer," D'Angora explains. "If viewers like what they see, a full season, with additional exciting characters and stars dropping into Mélange, is very much in the works and will start filming the moment the lockdown is lifted."

Mélange will premiere its pilot episode on Logo TV's digital platforms (http://www.logotv.com) on May 20th at 4pm EST. For more information visit melangetheseries.com.

