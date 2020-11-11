Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Alex Brightman, Christian Borle, Beth Leavel, and More to Take Part in Q&A Series From Broadway on Demand and Audience Rewards

Article Pixel

The series is available to Audience Rewards members.

Nov. 11, 2020  

Broadway On Demand is partnering with Audience Rewards to present an exclusive virtual Q&A series featuring Broadway Access Pro artists Alex Brightman, Christian Borle, Beth Leavel, Vasthy Mompoint, and Ciara Renée.

The series is available to Audience Rewards members. The lineup is as follows:

Thursday, November 19, 2020 | Alex Brightman

Friday, November 20, 2020 | Christian Borle

Thursday, December 3, 2020 | Beth Leavel

Thursday, December 10, 2020 | Vasthy Mompoint

Monday, December 14, 2020 | Ciara Renée

Each Q&A will begin at 6:30 PM ET and will last approximately 90 minutes, featuring 60 minutes of conversation with the artist, followed by 30 minutes of Q&A with audience members.

The Q&A series is open to 25 existing Audience Rewards members per session. Those who wish to become a member can sign up for free at audiencerewards.com.


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You