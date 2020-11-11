Alex Brightman, Christian Borle, Beth Leavel, and More to Take Part in Q&A Series From Broadway on Demand and Audience Rewards

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Broadway On Demand is partnering with Audience Rewards to present an exclusive virtual Q&A series featuring Broadway Access Pro artists Alex Brightman, Christian Borle, Beth Leavel, Vasthy Mompoint, and Ciara Renée.

The series is available to Audience Rewards members. The lineup is as follows:

Thursday, November 19, 2020 | Alex Brightman

Friday, November 20, 2020 | Christian Borle

Thursday, December 3, 2020 | Beth Leavel

Thursday, December 10, 2020 | Vasthy Mompoint

Monday, December 14, 2020 | Ciara Renée

Each Q&A will begin at 6:30 PM ET and will last approximately 90 minutes, featuring 60 minutes of conversation with the artist, followed by 30 minutes of Q&A with audience members.

The Q&A series is open to 25 existing Audience Rewards members per session. Those who wish to become a member can sign up for free at audiencerewards.com.

