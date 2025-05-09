Alaska Thunderf**k Teases DRAG: THE MUSICAL Film Following Off-Broadway Run

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Drag: The Musical may have concluded its run off-Broadway, but that doesn't mean the show is over. "I'm looking forward to see what the next sort of evolution of Drag: The Musical is," said co-creator Alaska Thunderf*ck in a recent interview with People. "That's exciting to me, and whatever that may be, whether it's on stage or whether it's on film or whatever."

When pressed on a potential film adaptation, Alaska admitted: "I don't know. These are all conversations that people have, and I just say, 'Let me know when to show up and what to wear.' But yeah, I mean, it's all on the table!"

Also during the interview, the Drag Race alum explained that having Broadway icon Liza Minnelli join the production as a producer was "very motivating...She's just been our sort of our guardian angel, and when she came on, we couldn't believe it. We originally wanted her to come on just for the voiceover at the beginning, and she came back and she said, 'Well, no, I want to do another voiceover, so you need to write something else. And also, I want to be a producing partner.' So she's amazing and an icon, and it's a pleasure to be on the same thing as her."

Drag: The Musical, written by Alaska alongside Costanza and frequent collaborator Ashley Gordon, tells the tale of two rival drag bars coming to blows amidst financial struggles. But underneath the glamorous costumes (courtesy of legendary designer Marco Marco), beautiful wigs, and exquisite make-up is a story of acceptance, self-identity, and the power of community.

And armed with music that emulsifies the energies of Queen, Meatloaf, The New York Dolls, and Rocky Horror, Drag: The Musical became a buzzed-about smash hit when it came to Off-Broadway this past October (following two successful runs at Los Angeles’ The Bourbon Room, and an initial studio soundtrack recording which predated the stage show). Drag: The Musical played its final performance Off-Broadway on Sunday, April 27, 2025. Read reviews here.



Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski