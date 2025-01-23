Alaska Thunderf*ck Will Return to DRAG: THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alaska Thunderf*ck is set to return to the cast of DRAG: The Musical, in the role of Kitty Galloway beginning February 8, 2025 at New World Stages. JIMBO, the beloved drag clown and winner of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8," is currently performing as Kitty Galloway through February 7, 2025. The production has also extended its run, with tickets available through June 1, 2025.

With costumes by Marco Marco, choreography by Spencer Liff, and songs by Alaska Thunderf*ck, Tomas Costanza, and Ashley Gordon, the production is a joyful, heartwarming tribute to drag culture that audiences won’t want to miss.

The cast currently features JIMBO as Kitty Galloway (through February 7), Nick Adams as Alexis Gillmore, Liisi LaFontaine as Dixie Coxworth, Eddie Korbich as Drunk Jerry, J. Elaine Marcos as Gloria Schmidt/Rita LaRitz, Jan Sport as Savannah St. James, Jujubee as The Tigress, Lagoona Bloo as Tuna Turner, Luxx Noir London as Popcorn, Nick Laughlin as Puss Puss DuBois, Remi Tuckman and Yair Keydar alternate the role of ten-year-old Brendan Hutchinson, and Adam Pascal as the straight man Tom Hutchinson. The ensemble includes Cameron Mitchell Bell, Peli Naomi Woods, Kodiak Thompson, Nicholas Kraft, and Teddy Wilson Jr.

In DRAG: The Musical, two Drag Houses, both alike in indignity, vie for supremacy in a wig-snatching journey of fashion, family, and forgiveness. After a bitter split, two estranged queens bring their already simmering tensions to a boiling point when they open competing clubs. In this queen-eat-queen tale of spite and survival, there’s only one rule: no lip-synching allowed.

The band for DRAG: The Musical features Andrew Orbison (conductor and keyboard), Brad Babinski (bass), Ariel Bellvalaire (guitar), Max Wagner (guitar), and Jasmin Guevara (drums).

The design team includes Jason Sherwood (scenic design), Marco Marco (costume design), Adam Honore (lighting design), Drew Levy (sound design), Aaron Rhyne (projection design), and Aurora Sexton (makeup design). Casting is by RBT Casting, Ryan Bernard Tymensky, CSA.

Jennifer Rogers serves as Production Stage Manager and Matthew Hermann is Assistant Stage Manager. General Management is by KGM Theatrical. Production Management is by Aurora Productions.

DRAG: The Musical is executive produced by Tomas Costanza, Scott Prisand, Matthew Weaver, and produced by Paolo & Jodie Coppola, Aron & Gabe Alves-Tomko, Nicholas Kaiser, Willette & Manny Klausner, Tristan Schukraft, Janet Billig Rich, Hillary Weaver, Producer Entertainment Group, Jackie Huba, 1145 Ventures, Peter Crawford/Pieter Van Meeuwen, Bruce Robert Harris/Jack W. Batman, Drama Club, Concord Theatricals, Rob Kolson, Sarina Neer, Liesl Wilke, Daitch/Busch and Liza Minnelli.