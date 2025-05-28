Alan Cumming Will Lead Scotland Tour of THE HIGH LIFE Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A new musical based on the 1990s television series The High Life will embark on a Scotland-wide tour in spring 2026. Previews will begin at Dundee Rep Theatre on March 28, before performances at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen, the Festival Theatre in Edinburgh, Eden Court Theatre in Inverness and the King’s Theatre in Glasgow, concluding on May 16.

The production reunites the show’s original cast: Alan Cumming, Forbes Masson, Siobhan Redmond and Patrick Ryecart. Cumming and Masson, who created and starred in the sitcom when it first aired in 1995, also co-wrote the musical’s script and lyrics alongside Johnny McKnight. Masson composed the score, with additional musical contributions from Cumming.

The show is co-produced by the National Theatre of Scotland and Dundee Rep Theatre, in association with Aberdeen Performing Arts and Capital Theatres. It will be the first title confirmed in the National Theatre of Scotland’s 20th anniversary programme.

Andrew Panton directs the production, with design by Colin Richmond, choreography by Emily Jane Boyle, musical supervision by Sarah Travis and lighting design by Grant Anderson. Redmond reprises her role as Shona Spurtle, and Ryecart returns as Captain Hilary Duff.

Alan Cumming and Forbes Masson said “Never say never! We are both beyond excited to be donning those nylon slacks and crimpelene blazers and connecting with our inner trolly dollies after all these years. Returning to these characters alongside the genius that is Johnny McKnight has been a joyful experience and we can't wait to share what madness we’ve come up with around Scotland!”