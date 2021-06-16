Alan Cumming, Chita Rivera, Daphne Rubin-Vega and More Set For Fundraiser To Save LAByrinth Theatre

As theaters across the country begin to physically reopen, New York City venues and companies are still struggling to finance productions, pay the rent, absolve debts, and make ends meet. LAByrinth Theater Company, founded in 1992 as The Latino Actors Base, is one such company. LAB was created to deliberately interrupt the racial status quo by giving voice to artists of color and reflecting a world where color is the norm and not the exception.

Still reeling from the lost income from the 2020 season, LAByrinth Theater Company will hold an all-star virtual fundraiser on June 22nd at 8pm ET to ensure the future of this diverse, impassioned, and tightly knit ensemble as they begin to rebuild by creating member driven, incendiary, new works of theater.



The starry evening will center around the creation of the theater company, which began as a group of friends sharing theater stories around a bar and dreaming of a new kind of theater. As the company grew, the ensemble members of LAByrinth Theater Company would often socialize after rehearsals, classes, and performances at bars where stories were rehashed and new ideas for productions formed. This event will offer an inside look at some of the stars favorite theater anecdotes from auditions, to onstage mishaps, to backstage drama, and everything that goes in to creating new works for the stage.



Set to appear are Dylan Baker, Bob Balaban, Joy Behar, Quincy Tyler Bernstine , April Bowlby, Bobby Cannavale, Max Casella, Raul Castillo, Chris Chalk, Anna Chlumsky, Alan Cumming, Dane Dehaan, André De Shields, John Doman, Giancarlo Esposito, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Luis Guzmán, John Hamm, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Geraldine Hughes, Ron Cephas Jones, Carol Kane, Florencia Lozano, Julianna Margulies, Joe Morton, Nyambi Nyambi, Michael O'Keefe, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Yolonda Ross, Tim Roth, Michael Shannon, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sophie Turner, Aidan Quinn, Chita Rivera, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Mercedes Ruehl, Luna Lauren Velez, Odessa Young, David Zayas and Kevin Zegers. They will appear alongside current LAB company members Carlo Alban, David Anzuelo, Maggie Bofill, Elizabeth Canavan, Molly Collier, Jill DeArmon, Wilemina Olivia Garcia, Andrea Haring, Scott Hudson, Jinn S. Kim, Mariana Carreño King, Padraic Lillis, Father James Martin, Alfredo Narciso, Mel Nieves, Kelley Rae O'Donnell, Jason Manuel Olazabal, Joey Palestina, Gary Perez, Paula Pizzi, Betsy Rhodes, Justin Reinsilber, John Gould Rubin, Kohl Sudduth, Sidney Williams, Liza Colón-Zayas and more*.

The evening is produced by Tim Guinee, Tom D'Angora, and Michael D'Angora, the team behind a string of recent virtual benefits to save various New York performance venues (Save West Bank Café, Save Birdland, The York Theatre's The Musical of Musicals) and other charities (The Stonewall Inn Safe Spaces Concert). In the past six months, the team has raised over 1 million dollars for these endeavors.

An influential fixture off-Broadway for nearly 3 decades, LAByrinth Theater Company has produced over 50 world premieres and developed over 250 new plays, expanding the boundaries of mainstream theater and forever changing the face of America's theatrical landscape.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to raise the needed funds and has already raised $45,000.00 of the $75,000.00 goal.

To donate please visit the Go Fund Me page at: https://gofund.me/e38d4d45

Streaming on Tuesday, June 22nd at 8 pm ET at www.labtheater.org