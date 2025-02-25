Alain Souchon Comes To Town Hall This June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



French singer, songwriter and actor Alain Souchon will perform at Town Hall on Wednesday, June 18 at 7:30PM. Tickets will be available starting on Friday, February 28 at 10:00AM.

Just over four years ago, Alain Souchon released the critically acclaimed album Âme Fifties, a remarkable project born from a close collaboration with his two sons, Pierre and Charles (known as Ours). The album's success led to a triumphant tour of over 100 dates, captivating audiences across France.

This year, Alain Souchon is back on the road, joined once again by Ours and Pierre Souchon. Together, the trio takes to the stage to revisit Alain's iconic repertoire, blending beloved classics, rare gems, and a few surprises for an unforgettable performance.

Since his breakthrough in the 1970s with hits like "J'ai dix ans" and "Foule sentimentale," Alain Souchon has released over 15 studio albums, earning numerous awards, including multiple Victoires de la Musique.