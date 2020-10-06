Ailey Extension Online Teams Up with Celebrity Dancers for Special Street Style Worksohps and More

Instructors include Holly Hyman, Richard Martinez, Lee Daniel, and James Alonzo.

Throughout October Ailey Extension is bringing students of all experience levels the chance to keep moving with revered dancers and choreographers. Ailey's virtual studios are open for all to enjoy street style techniques and dance fitness during Saturday workshops led by in-demand guest instructors, including celebrity dancers. Each workshop is a fresh opportunity for dancers of all experience levels to work on fun, musicality, and performance quality with leading instructors from around the country.

On October 10, Former Ailey II dancer Holly Hyman will help students dive into Jazz Funk, a jazz style sprinkled with modern, hip-hop, and African dance moves. Holly will help dancers transition in and out of these various styles with ease while focusing on musicality and performance quality. Acclaimed dance fitness instructor Richard Martinez returns October 17 to close out Hispanic Heritage Month with a virtual Zumba® Workshop moving to Latin rhythms. His high energy, body toning, fun fitness party allows dancers to let loose while sweating it out on the dance floor. Celebrity dancer Lee Daniel will challenge participants to translate dynamic rhythms into their performances with magnetic grooves and eclectic fluidity in a Hip-Hop Workshop on October 17. Lee aims to leave students with a new perspective and connection to their own unique artistic value. Dancer and Choreographer James Alonzo will help students practice body control and placement while focusing on performance, musicality, and dynamics in a Street Jazz Workshop on October 24. James aims to bring out the best in each dancer by insisting they showcase personality and individuality.

To keep dancing with Ailey without having to leave your home, please visit aileyextension.com to find further information, including how to register for Ailey Extension's over 30 weekly classes and workshops. In addition to joining in the dance, be inspired by viewing other offerings as part of Ailey All Access, including performances, conversations and short films created by the Ailey dancers. For an extended period of time, enjoy a free on-demand streaming of Alvin Ailey's must-see American masterpiece Revelations from a 2015 broadcast of an Ailey at Lincoln Center performance that also includes Wayne McGregor's sumptuous Chroma, Ronald K. Brown's Grace, and Robert Battle's humorous, high-flying Takademe. Marking 60 years of inspiring audiences across the world, the soul-stirring Revelations pays homage to the rich African-American cultural heritage in an uplifting celebration of the human spirit that is needed now more than ever.

OCTOBER WORKSHOPS

JAZZ FUNK with HOLLY HYMAN

Dive into Jazz Funk, a jazz style sprinkled with modern, hip-hop, and African techniques, as you develop your musicality, versatility, and performance quality. Holly Hyman will transition you in and out of these various styles with ease, focusing on musicality and the importance of versatility and performance quality. Saturday October 10, 12pm-1:30pmEDT.

ZUMBA® with RICHARD MARTINEZ

Richard Martinez is returning to Ailey Extension to burn up the dance floor with his unique style for a total body workout in this Zumba® workshop. Get ready for a high energy cardio, body toning, fun fitness dance party set to Latin Rhythms and open to all levels. Saturday, October 17 from 11:30am-12:30pmEDT.

HIP-HOP with LEE DANIEL

Open to all levels, this Hip-Hop workshop with celebrity dancer Lee Daniel will challenge you to translate dynamic rhythms seamlessly into your performance. Lee Daniel's magnetic grooves and eclectic fluidity reference his hip-hop, jazz/funk, house, and commercial dance background, offering diversity in the foundation of his choreography. Lee aims for you to leave the digital classroom with a new perspective and connection to your own unique artistic value. Saturday, October 17 from 2pm-3:30pmEDT.

STREET JAZZ with JAMES ALONZO

Choreographer and celebrity dancer James Alonzo will challenge a dancer's body control and placement while focusing on performance, musicality, and dynamics in this Street Jazz Workshop. Street jazz is a fusion of different street styles with some jazz elements combining modern styles of hip-hop, funk and jazz dance. James Alonzo aims to bring out the best in each dancer by insisting on showcasing personality and individuality through dynamic choices. Saturday, October 24 from 2pm-3:30pmEDT.

