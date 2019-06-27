Ailey Extension Heats Up With Exciting Summer Classes And Workshops

Shimmy into summer at Ailey with a variety of exciting workshops, classes and more for movers of all ages and experience levels. As temperatures rise, Ailey Extension opens its doors for novice and professional students alike to refine their technique, learn from the city's top instructors, connect with others in the NYC dance community, and have an unforgettable experience with the Ailey legacy all summer long at the Joan Weill Center for Dance - home of the world-renowned Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Ailey II, and The Ailey School.

WORKSHOP AND CLASS OPPORTUNITIES FOR ADULTS

SUMMER PERFORMANCE WORKSHOPS

Ailey Extension's annual Summer Performance Workshops allow students to shine onstage and take their training to the next level. Beginning Saturday, July 27, dancers can learn from a variety of dance techniques and gain valuable performance training, leading up to a culminating performance at the Ailey Citigroup Theater on Friday, August 23 at 7:30pm. Ailey Extension's notable instructors will encourage students to expand their style of movement, cultivate confidence and stage presence, and work together as a dance ensemble in the following workshops:

Horton with Karen Arceneaux: Tuesdays at 7:30pm & Sundays at 12pm, July 28 - August 20

Participants will learn choreography rooted Horton, the technique that is the foundation for many of Alvin Ailey's signature works. Led by Ailey School alumna Karen Arceneaux, this workshop features live drumming.

Afro'Dance with Angel Kaba: Mondays & Thursdays at 8pm, July 29 - August 22

This workshop blends the new generation of African influences with street dance and focuses on musicality influenced by the rhythm and musical trends from The Congo, Ivory Coast, Angola, and beyond.

Ballet with Dawn Hillen: Tuesdays at 7:30, Saturdays at 12pm & Sundays at 1pm, July 30 - August 17

Participants will learn classical ballet skills as well as choreography featuring pirouettes, jumps, and leaps.

Hip-Hop with Robin Dunn: Mondays at 7:30pm & Thursdays at 8pm, July 29 - August 22

Robin Dunn, an alumna of The Ailey School, will give participants a solid foundation to execute movement rooted in break-dancing and body-popping with a concentration on footwork.

Hip-Hop with Antonio Jefferson: Tuesdays at 8pm & Wednesdays at 8:45pm, July 30 - August 21

Participants will learn popular movement through dynamic choreography that will allow them to showcase their individual style while increasing musicality.

Vogue with Cesar Valentino: Mondays & Saturdays at 7pm, July 27 - August 19

Vogue icon Cesar Valentino will teach the fundamentals of vogue dancing, including classic runway and current trends. Heels are encouraged but not mandatory.

Bellydance with Janelle Issis: Tuesdays at 6pm & Thursdays at 7:30pm, July 30 - August 22

Participants will learn classic Egyptian Bellydance techniques set to exotic beats for a fun and sexy workout.

CONTEMPORARY MODERN DANCE WORKSHOP WITH YANNICK LEBRUN

Join Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater company member Yannick Lebrun in the studio as he shares his warm spirit and mesmerizing movement style during this one-night-only Contemporary Modern Dance Workshop for intermediate and advanced level dancers on Thursday, June 27 at 6:30-8pm. This class will combine traditional Modern and Horton dance styles as participants are encouraged to explore their artistic range.

AFRO FLOW YOGA

Experience joy and elation through movement in sound in Afro Flow Yoga, a reoccurring workshop that infuses electrifying dance movements the African diaspora flowing with a meditative yoga sequence of gentle yet powerful stretches. Deeply connect with the soulful rhythms of live drumming, energize your chakras, gain strength and flexibility, and rejoice in the bliss of feeling grounded and peaceful! Through the power of collective energy and the creation of sacred space, students will leave feeling empowered, energized, and renewed. In Summer 2019, Afro Flow Yoga workshops take place July 7 and 21, and August 18 from 2-3:30pm.

"WERK THAT TWERK" TWERKSHOP WITH TWEETBOOGIE

'Twerk it out' with hip-hop instructor TweetBoogie in her popular 'Werk That Twerk' Twerkshop on Saturday, July 20 at 4-6pm. TweetBoogie, whose career in dance has taken her all over the world to work with major brands like Nike and Apple and artists like Jay-Z, Destiny's Child, and Fergie, will guide students through the fundamentals and basics of Twerking. For a sneak peek at this workshop, check out TweetBoogie's YouTube tutorial which has garnered nearly 45 million views.

NEW WEEKLY CLASS - BEGINNER HEELS CLASS WITH Courtney Sauls

Starting in July, spend Mondays at 7:30-9pm in the studio with Courtney Sauls learning the basic technique of strutting and dancing in heels while embracing your individual femininity. Class choreography will focus on grooves, lines, floor work, and a few hair whips to become fierce, flirty, and confident on the dance floor.

In addition to these exciting workshops, Ailey Extension offers more than 90 weekly classes in over 25 different dance and fitness techniques, including ballet, jazz, tap, Zumba, West African, Salsa, Pilates, Masala Bhangra, and many more. For the complete class schedule or to register, visit www.aileyextension.com.

WORKSHOP AND CLASS OPPORTUNITIES FOR KIDS & TEENS

AILEY EXPERIENCE NYC JR. (ages 8-12)

Ailey Experience NYC Jr. (Monday-Friday, August 5-9, 9am-2pm daily) offers the finest dance experience for young students of all levels by providing a variety of dance technique, such as Horton (the modern dance technique seen in Alvin Ailey's Revelations), Ballet, Hip-Hop, West African, and Broadway Jazz, taught by top instructors from around the world. Each class is designed to encourage creativity through dance and music, allowing students to gain confidence and build self-esteem in a fun, nurturing environment. Over the course of one week, participants will learn original choreography to perform for family and friends at The Ailey Studios. No prior dance experience in required.

AILEY EXPERIENCE NYC (ages 13+)

Modified for students ages 13-19, Ailey Experience NYC (Monday - Friday, August 5-9 and 12-16, 10am-6pm daily) gives dancers the opportunity to train with prominent New York choreographers, former Ailey company members, and acclaimed instructors who are committed to offering unique dance experience for all levels. Participants will embody the diversity of the Ailey dancer with technique classes including Horton, ballet, contemporary, hip-hop, West African, and Broadway Jazz, while foraying into the exciting world of choreography and creativity. Participants will learn original repertory culminating in a final showcase for friends and family.

HEARTS OF MEN (ages 11+)

Founded and directed by critically acclaimed choreographer Frederick Earl Mosley in 2011, Hearts of Men (Thursday, August 22 - Saturday, August 24, 9am-6pm daily) brings together many generations of men, ages 11 and older, in one circle of shared experience. Broadening training beyond performance, Hearts of Men recognizes that male dancers have few opportunities to collaborate and share artistic expression with one another. The late, legendary Ailey dancer Dudley Williams, and current Company members Matthew Rushing and Clifton Brown have participated in the workshop, along with other greats like Darius Crenshaw and Brian Harlan Brooks. The two-week workshop provides professional technique training, repertory work created by premiere choreographers, improvisation workshops, and career development. The intensive will culminate with two performances at the Ailey Citigroup Theater on August 31.

WEEKLY KIDS & TEEN CLASSES (ages 2-17)

This summer, Ailey Extension is offering a variety of welcoming and inclusive technique classes for young, aspiring dancers to drop-in or train weekly with New York City's leading choreographers and instructors. Ailey Extension's Kids & Teen Summer Session takes place every Sunday from July 7 - July 28.

Parents can celebrate their two-year-old's natural ability to move in an expressive way with Tiny Steps creative movement and music classes for families. Hip Hop 4 Kids will allow students (ages 8-11) to learn popular dance moves seen today, as well as develop coordination, body awareness, build self-esteem, and promote confidence. Teenagers (ages 12-17) can enjoy developing technique, enhancing musicality, and releasing creative expression in a welcoming and inspiring environment in a number of dynamic technique classes, including Beginner and Advanced Beginner Teen Ballet, Teen Broadway Jazz, and Beginner and Advanced Beginner Teen Hip-Hop. There are no placement auditions for Ailey Extension's Kids & Teen classes, and no prior dance experience is necessary. Information on class age ranges and prices are listed below.

WORKSHOP OPPORTUNITIES FOR DANCE TEACHERS

HORTON TEACHER WORKSHOPS

In this exclusive workshop, dance teachers, dance scholars, and professional dancers will have the opportunity to gain a better understanding of the Horton technique, learn Horton studies, and increase the knowledge and details of the American modern dance technique that is the foundation of most Ailey repertory at the home of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Taught by Ana Marie Forsythe, master teacher, scholar, author, and Chair of the Horton department at the prestigious Ailey School, instructors will experience lectures, demonstrations, and "hands on" approaches for teaching all levels of Horton, and will the opportunity to observe or participate in Horton classes at Ailey.

AILEY EXTENSION KIDS & TEEN WORKSHOPS

Ailey Experience NYC Jr. (ages 8-12)

Monday, August 5 - Friday, August 9 | 9am - 2pm | $675

Ailey Experience NYC (ages 13+)

Week 1: Monday, August 5 - Friday, August 9 | 10am-6pm

Week 2: Monday, August 12 - Friday, August 16 | 10am-6pm

$700 (one week); $1200 (two weeks)

Hearts of Men (ages 11+)

Thursday, August 22 - Saturday, August 31 | 9am-6pm | $300

AILEY EXTENSION KIDS & TEEN CLASSES

Four-Week Summer Session: July 7-28 (S)

Select classes available for drop-in (D)

Tiny Steps (age 2) (S)

Sundays, 10am - 11am and 11am - 12pm | 4-Week Session: $130

Hip Hop 4 Kids (ages 8-11) (S) (D)

Sundays, July 7 - 28| 10am - 11am (ages 8-9) and 11am - 12pm (ages 10-11) | 4-Week Session: $130 / Drop-in: $34

Beginner Teen Ballet (ages 12-17) (S) (D)

Sundays, July 7 - 28| 10am - 11am | 4-Week Session: $130* / Drop-in: $34

Advanced Beginner Teen Ballet (ages 12-17) (S)

Sundays, July 7 - 28| 11am - 12pm | 4-Week Session: $130*

Teen Broadway Jazz (ages 12-17) (S) (D)

Sundays, July 7 - 28| 1pm - 2pm | 4-Week Session: $130* / Drop-in: $34

Beginner Teen Hip-Hop (ages 12-17) (S) (D)

Sundays, July 7 - 28| 1pm - 2pm | 4-Week Session: $130* / Drop-in: $34

Advanced Beginner Hip-Hop (ages 12-17) (S) (D)

Sundays, July 7 - 28| Sundays, 2pm - 3pm | 4-Week Session: $130* / Drop-in: $34

*4-Week Teen Class Bundle Pricing: 4 weeks of one class: $130 per student; 4 weeks of two classes: $260 per student; 4 weeks of three classes: $390 per student

AILEY EXTENSION ADULT WORKSHOPS & CLASSES

Summer Performance Workshop

July 27 - August 22 | Various Dates & Times

Final performances on Friday, August, 23 at 7:30pm

Workshop - $200 / Performance Tickets - $25

Afro Flow Yoga

Sundays, July 7 & 21, August 18 | 2-3:30pm | $25 per workshop

Contemporary Modern Dance Workshop with Yannick Lebrun

Thursday, June 27 | 6:30-8pm | $25

Werk That Twerk with TweetBoogie

Saturday, July 20 | 4pm - 6pm | $25

New Weekly Class - Beginner Heels Class With Courtney Sauls

Mondays | 7:30pm-9pm | $22

AILEY EXTENSION TEACHER WORKSHOPS

Horton Teacher Workshop

Study Session I: Introductory / Beginner

Monday, July 8 - Friday, June 12 | 9am - 4:30pm

Study Session II: Intermediate / Advanced*

Monday, July 15 - Friday, July 19 | 9am - 4:30pm

Session I - $875; Session II - $875; Sessions I & II - $1,550

*Session II is for teachers who have participated in a minimum of one previous pedagogy workshop with Ana Marie Forsythe and have a minimum of three-year experience teaching the Horton technique

All Ailey Extension classes and workshops take place at The Joan Weill Center for Dance (405 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10019)





