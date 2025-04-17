Aidan Quinn and Steve Buscemi to Star in Movie of Sam Shepard's AGES OF THE MOON

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following a reading of the Sam Shepard play in January, Steve Buscemi and Aidan Quinn are moving forward with a film version of Ages of the Moon. According to Deadline, the indie movie is expected to begin production this year, with Oren Moverman attached as screenwriter and Declan Quinn as the cinematographer. Derrick Tseng and Wren Arthur will produce the feature.

Buscemi and Aidan Quinn first became involved with the material in 2024, doing a reading at The Abbey Theatre before bringing it to New York's Baryshnikov Arts Center this year. Both actors will star in the two-person film, with Aidan Quinn also taking on the directing reins. “We’re going to shoot in Upstate New York. It’s set on a porch late in summer, early fall, so if we’re going to find a location [there], we need it to film in August to early October," Quinn told Deadline.

The play, originally commissioned by Ireland's Abbey Theatre, is Shepard’s 2009 tale of two old friends, Byron and Ames, reunited by their late-life loneliness and mutual desperation. Over bourbon on ice, they sit, reflect, and bicker until fifty years of love, friendship, and rivalry are put to the test at the barrel of a gun.