African Burial Ground National Monument To Present Juneteenth Programming

The National Park Service has announced that the African Burial Ground National Monument is presenting in-person programming for Juneteenth 2023. The park will offer a full schedule of programming with libation, drumming, speakers, and performances from 11 am to 4 pm at the Outdoor Memorial on Duane Street. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held in the lobby of 290 Broadway, NY, NY 10007. For a full listing of events please visit https://www.nps.gov/afbg/planyourvisit/calendar.htm.

Several features within African Burial Ground National Monument's outdoor memorial are temporarily closed due to safety concerns. The Ancestral Chamber is showing signs of stress and must be assessed prior to reopening. For more information, please call 212.238.4367.

African Burial Ground is the oldest and largest known excavated burial ground in North America for both free and enslaved Africans. It protects the historic role slavery played in building New York City. The site honors both the spirit of those buried here and those who fought for the respectful protection of this site for this and future generations.

The National Park Service cares for special places saved by the American people so that all may experience our heritage.

How to Get There: There are two components to the African Burial Ground National Monument: the visitor center which is located at 290 Broadway, on the first floor of the Ted Weiss Federal Building in Lower Manhattan and the outdoor memorial which is located at the intersection of African Burial Ground Way (formerly Elk Street) and Duane Street. Please note, Google maps only directs you to the outside memorial, not the visitor center. The site is open on Tuesdays- Saturdays from 10 am until 4 pm. The African Burial Ground National Monument is accessible by multiple subway lines within a 4- block radius, including:

1, 2, 3 [Chambers Street]

A, C [Chambers Street]

R [City Hall]

4, 5, 6 [Brooklyn Bridge/City Hall]

J, Z [Chambers Street]