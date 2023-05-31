African Burial Ground National Monument To Present Juneteenth Programming

The park will offer a  full schedule of programming with libation, drumming, speakers, and performances from 11 am to  4 pm at the Outdoor Memorial on Duane Street.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music Photo 1 HERE LIES LOVE Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music
SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025 Photo 2 SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025
SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards; Full List of Winners! Photo 3 SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway Photo 4 Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway

The National Park Service has announced that the African Burial Ground National Monument is presenting in-person programming for Juneteenth 2023. The park will offer a  full schedule of programming with libation, drumming, speakers, and performances from 11 am to  4 pm at the Outdoor Memorial on Duane Street. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held  in the lobby of 290 Broadway, NY, NY 10007. For a full listing of events please visit https://www.nps.gov/afbg/planyourvisit/calendar.htm

Several features within African Burial Ground National Monument's outdoor memorial are  temporarily closed due to safety concerns. The Ancestral Chamber is showing signs of stress and must  be assessed prior to reopening. For more information, please call 212.238.4367.  

African Burial Ground is the oldest and largest known excavated burial ground in North America for  both free and enslaved Africans. It protects the historic role slavery played in building New York  City. The site honors both the spirit of those buried here and those who fought for the respectful  protection of this site for this and future generations. 

The National Park Service cares for special places saved by the American people so that all may experience our heritage. 

How to Get There: There are two components to the African Burial Ground National Monument: the visitor center which is located at 290 Broadway, on the first floor of the Ted Weiss Federal Building in  Lower Manhattan and the outdoor memorial which is located at the intersection of African Burial Ground Way (formerly Elk Street) and Duane Street. Please note, Google maps only directs you to the  outside memorial, not the visitor center. The site is open on Tuesdays- Saturdays from 10 am until 4 pm. The African Burial Ground National Monument is accessible by multiple subway lines within a 4- block radius, including: 

1, 2, 3 [Chambers Street] 

A, C [Chambers Street] 

R [City Hall] 

4, 5, 6 [Brooklyn Bridge/City Hall] 

J, Z [Chambers Street] 



Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

& JULIET, INTO THE WOODS & NY, NY Casts to Join Ham4Ham This Week Photo
& JULIET, INTO THE WOODS & NY, NY Casts to Join Ham4Ham This Week

The casts of Into the Woods; New York, New York; and & Juliet will perform at this week's Ham4Ham!

Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT Photo
Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT

As Leopoldstadt enters its final weeks on Broadway, some members of its company are gearing up for Tonys season. Brandon Uranowitz is one of them. Watch as he chats with Richard Ridge about his role in this video!

MILLENNIALS ARE KILLING MUSICALS Cast Album to be Released Photo
MILLENNIALS ARE KILLING MUSICALS Cast Album to be Released

The cast of Out of the Box Theatrics’ Millennials Are Killing Musicals by Nico Juber, directed by Ciara Renée, will head into the studio this week to record its original cast album to be released this fall on Yellow Sound Label.  

Ruthie Ann Miles Out of SWEENEY TODD Due to Covid Photo
Ruthie Ann Miles Out of SWEENEY TODD Due to Covid

Ruthie Ann Miles has revealed via an Instagram story that she has Covid, and will be out of Sweeney Todd for a week. 


More Hot Stories For You

Photos: BACK TO THE FUTURE Gears Up For Its Broadway RunPhotos: BACK TO THE FUTURE Gears Up For Its Broadway Run
& JULIET, INTO THE WOODS, and NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast Members to Join Ham4Ham This Week& JULIET, INTO THE WOODS, and NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast Members to Join Ham4Ham This Week
MILLENNIALS ARE KILLING MUSICALS Original Cast Album to be Released Featuring Kristolyn Lloyd, Max Crumm & MoreMILLENNIALS ARE KILLING MUSICALS Original Cast Album to be Released Featuring Kristolyn Lloyd, Max Crumm & More
Ruthie Ann Miles Out of SWEENEY TODD Due to CovidRuthie Ann Miles Out of SWEENEY TODD Due to Covid

Videos

Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT Video Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT
Disney+ Drops WORLD’S BEST Musical Movie Trailer Video
Disney+ Drops WORLD’S BEST Musical Movie Trailer
Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment Video
Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA Video
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You