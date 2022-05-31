Adrienne Warren to Star in New Hulu Series BLACK CAKE

Adrienne Warren is set to star in Hulu's new drama series, Black Cake. The new series is set to debut on Hulu this Fall.

Deadline reports that Andrew Dosenmu is attached to direct the first episode. Based on the book by Charmaine Wilkerson, the series was created by Marissa Jo Cerar, who Warren previously worked with on ABC's Women of the Movement.

Set in the late 1960s, the series is kicked off by a runaway bride named Covey who vanishes into the water off the coast of Jamaica and is assumed dead by drowning or a fugitive on the run for her husband's murder.

Fifty years later in California, Byron and Benny (Warren) are left with a mysterious flash drive after the death of their estranged mother. The flash drive holds previously untold stories of how she came to America from the Caribbean. These stories, which are narrated by Eleanor, shock her children and challenge everything they thought they knew about their family's background.

Adrienne Warren recently won a Tony Award for her portrayal of Tina Turner in Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, which she also originated in the West End. She was also seen on Broadway in Shuffle Along as Gertrude Saunders / Florence Mills, for which she received a Tony Award nomination.

She also originated the role of Danielle in the Tony-nominated Bring It On: The Musical on Broadway. She was also seen at the Apollo Theater as Lorrell in Dreamgirls, followed by the national tour.