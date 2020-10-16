Adrienne Warren Will Lead WOMEN OF THE MOVEMENT Miniseries

Warren will play the mother of Emmett Till, Mamie Till-Mobley.

Tony-nominated actress Adrienne Warren will headline the upcoming ABC miniseries "The Women of the Movement." She will play Mamie Till-Mobley, mother of Emmett Till, who spent her whole life seeking justice for her son.

After the brutal murder of her son in the Jim Crow South, Mamie (Warren), a soft-spoken young mother in Chicago, put her own LIFE ON THE LINE to seek justice in his name, according to Deadline. Unwilling to let Emmett's murder disappear from the headlines, Mamie chose to bear her pain on the world's stage, and as a result ignited the civil rights movement as we know it today. It is based on the book "Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement" by Devery S. Anderson.

The series will premiere in 2021.

Adrienne Warren made her West End debut in the World Premiere of Tina - The Tina Turner Musical in the title role of Tina Turner (Evening Standard & WhatsOnStage Award Nominations). She reprised the role on Broadway, and earned a Tony nomination for it yesterday.

She was seen on Broadway in Shuffle Along as Gertrude Saunders / Florence Mills, for which she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical.

She originated the role of Danielle in the Tony-nominated Bring It On: The Musical on Broadway. She was also seen at the Apollo Theater as Lorrell in Dreamgirls, followed by the national tour. Other New York theatre credits include:The Wiz at Encores City Center. Adrienne has had the honor of performing for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the 2018 Royal Variety Show in London.

She has toured and recorded with the multi-platinum selling Trans-Siberian Orchestra and is currently working on her solo debut album. Adrienne has headlined with The Virginia Symphony Orchestra and made her Carnegie Hall debut with the New York Pops. She is also a voice over artists, in which she is currently THE VOICE of Maybelline New York. TV credits include: CBS pilot "Perfect Citizen", the Amazon pilot "Point of Honor", "Orange is the New Black", "Blue Bloods", "Royal Pains", "People in New Jersey", "The Tap", "Quantico", "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver", "Irreversible", and "Black Box".

Watch a clip from Warren's "TINA: The Tina Turner Musical" performance here:

