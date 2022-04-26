Adrienne Warren, Ingrid Michaelson, Matt Doyle & More to Perform With The New York Pops for 40th Anniversary Season

The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, today announced its 2022-2023 season of performances in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. This season also marks the orchestra's 40th anniversary.

The New York Pops opens its 2022-23 season on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. with One Night Only: An Evening with Adrienne Warren featuring the Tony Award Winner in an all-new program featuring highlights from her career on stage, including selections from Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Shuffle Along, and The Wiz.

Indie pop star Ingrid Michaelson joins The New York Pops to ring in the holidays with two different festive programs. Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree on Friday, December 16 at 8:00 p.m. features classical carols and modern favorites together with Essential Voices USA. The following evening, Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 8:00 p.m., is Winter Song: A Holiday Evening with Ingrid Michaelson, a one-night only program featuring songs from Michaelson's holiday album Songs for the Season, as well as her original hit songs.

On Friday, November 18, 2022 at 8:00 p.m., guest artists Nikki Renée Daniels, Matt Doyle, and Melissa Errico, plus Essential Voices USA join The New York Pops for I'm Still Here: Celebrating Sondheim, paying tribute to the legendary songwriter and his contributions to Broadway, including Company and Sunday in the Park with George.

On Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8:00 p.m., The New York Pops is featured in The Music of Star Wars, a comprehensive, brand-new program that includes music from all nine films in the epic Skywalker Saga as well as the two anthology films, Rogue One and Solo: A Star Wars Story, presented in chronological order.

The New York Pops celebrates cabaret legend Marilyn Maye just prior to her 95th birthday on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. in a concert entitled The Marvelous Marilyn Maye. One of America's greatest jazz singers for over 50 years, Marilyn takes the stage for a program of standards and musical theater classics.

"For our milestone 40th season, we are proud to present a series honoring the artistic legacy of The New York Pops, with concerts featuring Tony winner Adrienne Warren, cabaret legend Marilyn Maye, and the music of the trailblazing Stephen Sondheim; two unique holiday concerts with Ingrid Michaelson; and beloved work by the iconic John Williams," said New York Pops Music Director Steven Reineke. "We can't wait to see you at Carnegie Hall!"

Ticket Information



Carnegie Hall subscription packages for the 2022-2023 season are currently on sale. Single tickets for all 2022-2023 performances go on sale to Carnegie Hall subscribers and members on Monday, August 15, and to the general public on Monday, August 22.

About The New York Pops



The New York Pops is the largest independent pops orchestra in the United States and the only professional symphonic orchestra in New York City specializing in popular music. Led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, the orchestra performs an annual subscription series at Carnegie Hall, and is among the venue's most presented ensembles. Now in its 39th season, The New York Pops' annual birthday gala is celebrated each spring, raising funds for the orchestra and its education programs. The New York Pops performs annually in Queens, NY at Forest Hills Stadium, a 14,000-seat historic concert venue.

The New York Pops celebrates the diversity of popular music's evolving songbook. Every concert is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, with influences ranging from Broadway melodies to film scores, jazz, rock, pop, and everything in between. Under Reineke's dynamic leadership, The New York Pops continues to re-imagine orchestral pops music.

Through its PopsEd music education programs, The New York Pops fulfills its dedication to lifelong learning by collaborating with public schools, community organizations, and senior centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City. PopsEd allows thousands of New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds to participate in fully customizable music programs that blend traditional education with pure fun.

The New York Pops is committed to serving all members of the community. Through its Kids in the Balcony and Kids in the Stadium programs, thousands of children and their parents have had an opportunity to see The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall and Forest Hills Stadium free of charge. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, The New York Pops adapted its PopsEd programs to provide remote learning opportunities to students, and orchestra musicians were featured in new digital performances.

The New York Pops was founded by Ruth and Skitch Henderson in 1983 with a mission to create greater public awareness and appreciation of America's rich musical heritage through presentation of concerts and education programs of the highest quality. The New York Pops is a non-profit organization supported solely through the generosity of individual donations, institutional grants, corporate sponsorships, and concert income.

For more information visit: https://newyorkpops.org/

Follow The New York Pops on Facebook (facebook.com/thenewyorkpops), Instagram (@thenewyorkpops), and Twitter (@thenewyorkpops).

About Steven Reineke

Steven Reineke has established himself as one of North America's leading conductors of popular music and is in his second decade as Music Director of The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall. Additionally, he is Principal Pops Conductor of the National Symphony Orchestra at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and Principal Pops Conductor of the Houston and Toronto Symphony Orchestras.

Reineke is a frequent guest conductor with The Philadelphia Orchestra and his extensive North American conducting appearances include Dallas, Detroit and the Ravinia Music Festival.

On stage, Reineke has created programs and collaborated with a range of leading artists from the worlds of hip hop, R&B, Broadway, television, and rock including Maxwell, Common, Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Cynthia Erivo, Sutton Foster, Megan Hilty, Cheyenne Jackson, Wayne Brady, Peter Frampton, and Ben Folds, among others. In 2017, National Public Radio's "All Things Considered" featured Reineke leading the National Symphony Orchestra performing live music excerpts between news segments - a first in the show's 45-year history. In 2018, Reineke led the National Symphony Orchestra with hip hop legend Nas performing his seminal album "Illmatic" on PBS's Great Performances.

As the creator of more than one hundred orchestral arrangements for the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra, Mr. Reineke's work has been performed worldwide, and can be heard on numerous Cincinnati Pops Orchestra recordings on the Telarc label. His symphonic works Celebration Fanfare, Legend of Sleepy Hollow and Casey at the Bat are performed frequently in North America, including performances by the New York Philharmonic and Los Angeles Philharmonic. His Sun Valley Festival Fanfare was used to commemorate the Sun Valley Summer Symphony's pavilion, and his Festival Te Deum and Swan's Island Sojourn were debuted by the Cincinnati Symphony and Cincinnati Pops Orchestras. His numerous wind ensemble compositions are published by the C.L. Barnhouse Company and are performed by concert bands worldwide.

A native of Ohio, Mr. Reineke is a graduate of Miami University of Ohio (2020 Alumnus Distinguished Achievement Medal), where he earned bachelor of music degrees with honors in both trumpet performance and music composition. He currently resides in New York City with his husband Eric Gabbard.