Additional Performances Added For Nancy Redman's A SEANCE WITH MOM

Performances run May 24-June 4 at Chain Studio Theatre, 312 W. 36th St.

By:
Four April seances did not do the trick, so Award winning actress/playwright/comedian Nancy Redman joins forces with iconic director Austin Pendleton for fourteen more sessions of "A SÉANCE WITH MOM". The plot? In this new solo comedy/drama, Nadine wants to summon her mother from the grave to tell her something very important! Performances run May 24-June 4 at Chain Studio Theatre, 312 W. 36th St.

Nancy's past appearances, all one-woman shows directed by Austin Pendleton, earned her special awards at the United Solo Theatre Festival: Best Comedian Award for both "The Doctor Is Not In" and "CLUTTER: I'm Saving My Life and It's Killing Me" and Best Stand-up for "EMERGENCY A La Carte". For her solo play "AT WIT'S END: A Home for Retired Comics," directed by Bill Cosgriff, she was honored by United Solo with The Best of The Decade selection.

Actress, stand-up, and playwright, Nancy Redman has rightfully earned a place in the top echelon of the nation's comedians, with appearances on Stage, TV, and Film. TV appearances include Girl's Night Out (Lifetime), The Oprah Winfrey Show, and America's Funniest People (ABC), where she was a two-time prize winner. On film, she had a featured role as Connie in the movie Rescuing Desire, with Allison Janney. Recent acting appearances on stage include roles in Mark Levine's "Fast Food Voices", produced by the American Renaissance Theater Company; Mothballs, Pills, and Pie and She Got Off The Couch, both at The Dixon Place; Terry Gross, in Meeting Terry Gross, at WorkShop Theater's Mainstage; Monkey, at La MaMa; and For Art, at HB Studio Playwrights Theatre. Nancy was recently seen as patient Mary Davenport in Nicolas Garr's web series "NURSES STATION".

In addition to receiving numerous awards for acting and playwriting from her appearances in the United Solo Theatre Festival, the Queens native was honored with a Jerry Kaufman Award by Carol Goldberg and the American Renaissance Theater Company for Excellence in Playwriting for her solo play "AT WITS END: A Home for Retired Comics", directed by Bill Cosgriff.

Nancy worked regularly as comedian and emcee at Dangerfield's in New York, was "opening act" for Charo, Soupy Sales, Chubby Checker, and Jackie Mason. Nancy entertained the troops for two months after the first Persian Gulf War. She was a member of the Comic Strip Improv Group. Nancy studied acting at HB Studio -- with Austin Pendleton and Karen Ludwig, and playwriting with Donna de Matteo. She studied Improvisation with Second City's Martin Harvey Friedberg, Paul Sills, and Dick Schaal. She has also written comedy for corporate shows, internet companies, and magazines.




RECOMMENDED FOR YOU