Additional Gender-Swapped Casting Announced for Marianne Elliott COMPANY

Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail has reported some additional casting for the upcoming Marianne Elliott directed West End production of Stephen Sondheim's Company.

Actor Ben Lewis has signed on to play opposite theatre legend Patti LuPone as her younger husband, while Richard Fleeshman, George Blagden, and Matthew Seadon- Young have signed on to play the gender-swapped boyfriends of Rosalie Craig's, Bobby. The roles, previously named April, Marta, and Kathy will now be named Andy, PJ, and Theo.

Gavin Spokes and Mel Giedroyc have also signed on in the roles of Harry and Sarah.

Jenwaa Sayeng and Richard Henders will play Jenny and David, however in this gender-swapped production, the couple shifts household roles, with David acting as homemaker and Jenny as breadwinner.

Ashley Campbell has also been announced in the role of Peter.

Marianne Elliott directs Company, Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's musical about life, love and marriage, with the lead role of "Bobby" reimagined for the first time as a woman. The production stars Rosalie Craig and Patti LuPone, and plays a strictly limited at the Gielgud Theatre in London's West End from 26 September 2018. Book tickets here!

At Bobbi's 35th birthday party all her friends are wondering why she isn't married, why she can't find the right man and why she hasn't settled down to have a family. The multi-award-winning musical comedy includes Stephen Sondheim's iconic songs The Ladies who Lunch, Being Alive and Side by Side.

Marianne Elliott said: 'I feel so lucky to be directing this wonderful musical. I've loved it for years. I really want to make this production contemporary, to explore what it feels like to be a 35-year-old, sexually confident woman managing friendships and searching for love. Stephen Sondheim and I have talked a great deal about how this new interpretation might best be executed and I can't wait to share it with audiences. I also get to work with the beautiful and talented Rosalie Craig, as well as a hero of mine, Patti LuPone.'

Patti LuPone added: 'I saw War Horse in New York and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time in London. I came out of both productions blown away by Ms Elliott's vision. So naturally I am thrilled beyond words that she wants me to be a part of Company. I'm a lucky girl. Marianne, Steve, London. I thought I'd sworn off musicals, but working with Marianne was an opportunity I couldn't resist.'

