Adaptation of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Will Play Cuba

Presna Latina reports that a Spanish-language adaptation of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA written by local radio and television scriptwriter Pedro Urbezo will play Havana, Cuba.

"In a press conference, Urbezo expressed his intention of transferring an old legend related to the old Opera House from Paris to the Americas, located in the heart of the capital and with large basements, in a way similar to the European coliseum..." the publication notes.

Music arrangements are provided by Ana Martin, and the performances will be conducted by Jessica Rivero and the Chilean Medel.

The production is set to run June 22nd through June 30th at the America Theatre in Havana.





