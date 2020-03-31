Adam Rippon, Annie Murphy and More to Appear on First Episode of HUMPDAY WITH HAMPSHIRE
The Actors Fund has teamed up with Emily Hampshire for a new weekly live-streamed talk-show "Humpday With Hampshire" and has announced the guest stars for the first show of this series. Appearing with Emily on Wednesday, April 1st will be: Bobby Berk (Lifestyle & Design Expert, Star in Netflix's Emmy-Award Winning "Queer Eye"), actress and activist Sophia Bush ("One Tree Hill", "Chicago PD"), Emily's "Schitt's Creek" co-star Annie Murphy, and 2018 Olympic Bronze medalist Adam Rippon.
The program debuts this Wednesday, April 1st at 2:00 PM PDT / 5:00 PM EDT on The Actors Fund YouTube channel here and will feature virtual interviews with celebrities in their natural habitats-be it their bedrooms, kitchens, garages or closets. They'll share advice on how to get through this unprecedented time with humor, kindness-and your sanity intact.
Produced by The Actors Fund, the innovative, genre-busting series will raise money for emergency financial assistance and other services for entertainment and performing arts professionals who have been impacted by virus. The show will live-stream weekly until film, tv and theater productions are back up and running.
"Humpday with Hampshire" will also feature quarantine-themed games including "Show Us Your Junk (Drawer)", "What is your quarROUTINE", and "Phone a Friend Roulette."
Upcoming celebrity guests will include some of Emily's famous friends and co-stars from TV, film, sports and social media.
All proceeds from viewer donations will go directly to The Actors Fund, the national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency and serves as a safety net to everyone in performing arts and entertainment.
"I couldn't ask for a better creative distraction than hosting a show that not only helps raise money for an important cause, but also lets me connect with a dream team roster of guests without having to leave my apartment or even put on pants!" says Hampshire. "There's such an insane amount of stress in the world right now, and if we can do something a little fun for all the stir-crazy people out there and help the industry, that means everything to me."
Hampshire can currently be seen starring as "Stevie Budd" in the sixth and final season of the Emmy nominated series "Schitt's Creek." She will next star opposite Adrien Brody in "Chapelwaite," Epix's drama series based on Stephen King's short story Jerusalem's Lot. Hampshire also recently wrapped production on the thriller feature Home, which she also executive produced and will be seen next month in "50 States of Fright" series produced by Sam Raimi for Quibi. She is repped by Atlas Artists, Paradigm, Creative Drive Artists, K. L. Benzakein Talent, Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson and Jazo PR.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
