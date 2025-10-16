Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp Will Return to 54 Below With New Show IN RESONANCE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 Below will welcome back Broadway favorites Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp on August 18 – 22 & 25 – 29 at 7pm. The duo will reunite for a new powerful and personal concert that takes audiences on a journey through the music that has shaped their lives and careers. In Resonance is an electrifying blend of pop, rock, and musical theater—featuring iconic songs that have inspired them, influenced their artistry, and deeply resonated with their shared history.

From soul-stirring anthems of the stage to classic rock ballads and contemporary hits, Adam and Anthony bring their unmistakable voices, raw emotion, and enduring chemistry to a setlist that honors the music that made them who they are. With heartfelt storytelling, unexpected covers, and signature songs from their own Broadway journeys—including a nod to RENT, the show that changed everything—In Resonance is a celebration of friendship, music, and the transformative power of song.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering Adam and Anthony's voices for the first time, this concert series promises an unforgettable evening of connection, nostalgia, and inspiration.

Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp in In Resonance plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 18 – 22 & 25 – 29 at 7pm. Cover charges are $117.50 (includes $12.50 in fees) - $128.50 (includes $13.50 in fees). Premiums are $187 (includes $17 in fees) - $192 (includes $17 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.