Adam Jacobs, Zachary Noah Piser & More Featured in 2022 Broadway Asian Men (BAM!) Calendar

The Broadway Asian Man Calendar is a celebration of the hot Asian men of Broadway. Brought to you by Unapologetically Asian in collaboration with photographer Mari Uchida, this collection is a love letter to the Asian community and aimed at dispelling the negative stereotypes that Asian men face in Media, Broadway, and beyond. Unapologetically Asian is the brand action campaign to empower all generations of Asian and Asian Americans to take pride in who we are. Proudly made in to lift and amplify the efforts of Stop AAPI Hate with partial proceeds of this calendar benefiting their non-profit efforts.

Each month of the calendar features Asian men across various shows, including Zachary Noah Piser, the first Asian actor to play the role of Evan Hansen in the TONY Award winning Broadway show Dear Evan Hansen and Adam Hyndman, performer and co-producer of TONY Award and Drama Desk Award for Best Play winner, The Inheritance.

The full calendar lineup includes:

Proceeds of the 2022 BAM! Calendar will benefit Unapologetically Asian's community programming and STOP AAPI Hate, a coalition that addresses anti-Asian hate amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Stop AAPI Hate's overarching objective is to address anti-AAPI discrimination and violence with community-centered, comprehensive and long-term strategies. One example of past efforts includes Unapologetically Asian's participation with in CollaborAzian's fundraiser for STOP AAPI Hate last summer, featuring an abridged version of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder with Asian theater artists.

Uchida, NYC-based Japanese portrait/performance photographer, is an actor and stage performer herself. The project is supported by the Broadway Diversity Project and Tremendous Communications.

"You are valid. Your photos should reflect that. I wanted to provide a space for people to celebrate the beauty and talent of Asian men, and this calendar shows that Asian men are valid and beautiful. After the challenges we've faced from 2020 and even now, I can't think of a better way to usher in the new year," says Uchida.

The 2022 Broadway Asian Men (BAM!) Calendar is available for purchase now at https://bit.ly/BAMCalendar2022.