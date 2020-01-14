Actors Shakespeare Company To Present WORDS OF LOVE THROUGH THE AGES

The equity-professional Actors Shakespeare Company, now in its 20th season, will launch its upcoming monthly reading series with "Words of Love Through the Ages," an evening of romantic sonnets, poems, and scenes on Thursday, February 13 at 7pm at the Episcopal Actors Guild.

The cast will include longtime ASC members: Susanna Baddiel, Lynn Battaglia, Cindy Boyle, Timur Kocak, and Paul Sugarman. Following the presentation, the audience is invited to join the cast for a Valentine's eve reception. A suggested donation of $5.00 will be collected at the door.

The Episcopal Actors Guild is located at 1 E 29th Street in New York City. For further information, please visit the Actors Shakespeare Company's website at www.ascnj.org.





