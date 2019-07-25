Actors Shakespeare Company Presents A Reading Of A COMEDY OF ERRORS

The Actors Equity professional Actors Shakespeare Company will present a staged reading of William Shakespeare's slapstick farce Comedy of Errors on Thursday, August 15th at 8pm at the Episcopal Actors Guild.

Directed by and featuring long-time ASC member Lynn Battaglia, the cast will include: Anthony Bez, Mia Borelli, Cindy Boyle, Julia Cahn, Ian Diguilio, Michael Hajek, Jack Kelly, Benjamin LaGue, Devon Lineman, Clay Lundgren, Lindsay Nance, Kate Ross, Maren Sugarman, and Paul Sugarman.

The reading is free to the public. The Episcopal Actors Guild is located at 1 East 29th Street in New York City. For further information, visit the Actors Shakespeare Company website at www.ascnj.org.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You