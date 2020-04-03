Actors Equity Association Offers Flexibility on Dues; Urges Members to Pay What They Can

In light of the current health crisis, Actors' Equity Association is offering relief to its members. Check out a full statement from President Kate Shindle below:

I'm not going to mince words. We are in crisis mode. As you know, the entire American theatre industry has essentially closed for business. We continue to work aggressively to secure payment and health care for those who were working - or about to start work - when the shutdown occurred.

We have also been extremely focused on legislative solutions for those who work under nontraditional models. At a time which often feels like one piece of scary news after another, we had a moment of celebration following the passage of the CARES Act, which for the first time allows those with lost 1099 income, as well as those whose jobs vanished before they even signed their contracts, to apply for unemployment assistance.

We know our work is not done, and that some of you are still waiting for news about lost salary and health payments, as well as some idea of what the future will bring. Please know that we are working on it.

Two days ago, Equity's National Council held an emergency meeting to find ways to provide members with relief and flexibility while allowing us to maintain the union's core functions.

We understand that many of you have a long list of competing financial obligations and very little income. As you probably know, our ability to work on your behalf depends on two types of dues income: working dues - which have almost entirely dried up - and basic dues. As you may also know, there are several important membership benefits which are tied to being a paid-up member in good standing, including the right to participate in Equity elections and, when it is safe again to do so, the right to sign up for and attend our auditions.

By the end of the meeting, the Council made some changes that we hope will relieve some of the burden on our members:

Although dues bills *will* be sent out in April for the May billing cycle, we have extended the due date until July 31, 2020. If you are still unable to pay by July 31, the delinquency period is extended until November 30, 2020. You will still need to make the dues payment when you are able, but you will retain all the rights and privileges of paid-up membership. Our usual late fees for dues payments have been waived during this period. For new members who have paid a portion of their initiation fee, and members who were delinquent on their dues prior to this billing cycle, the look-back period will also be extended to November 30th. This will provide more time for those who need it.

I hope this will help, if you're figuring out how to allocate limited resources. But here, I also have an ask: If you can pay your dues, or even a portion of your dues, it is especially urgent that you do so. We need whatever dues you can contribute in order to keep Equity strong and able to work on your behalf. Our business representatives are in constant contact with your employers, negotiating settlements and temporary streaming agreements that will provide income for both our members and the theaters that we want to reopen as soon as it is safe. We are advocating at the federal, state and local level for arts funding for both workers and theaters. We feel that we must continue with this work, and although your elected leaders work as volunteers, we need to be able to retain our staff in order to meet the needs of members throughout this crisis. Paying your basic dues during this grace period, if you are able to do so, will allow these core functions to remain in place.

This is a difficult time for all of us who rely on the theatre not just for income, but also for the creative outlet that we, as artists, need. Our solidarity is especially critical at this time, because we know that when theaters reopen, we will have to link arms and stand strong together to protect our hard-won gains over the years. We know that we do well when the industry does well, but we will have to thread a difficult needle; we have already heard that some employers are preparing to ask us to agree to pay cuts on the other side of this.

We will be able to take a much stronger position in those discussions if we stand together now. For some of you, that means paying your dues like normal. For others, that means paying what you can. And for some, it means volunteering to support new campaigns. Whatever you can do, I thank you.

Please be safe, be well, and stay strong. We will get through this together, because we are Equity Strong.

In solidarity,

Kate Shindle

President, Actors' Equity Association





