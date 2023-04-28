Actors' Equity Association Membership Ratifies New Unified Touring Agreement With The Broadway League

Actors' Equity Association, the national union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers working in live theatre, and The Broadway League, the national trade association for the Broadway industry, officially have a new contract governing touring productions, following ratification by vote of Equity membership. The new Touring Agreement will be in effect through September 7, 2026.

"Creating a new, unified touring agreement has been a long-term goal, and it was a massive undertaking," said Kate Shindle, president of Actors' Equity Association. "Thousands of collective hours - from the negotiating team, from Equity staff, from committees, from our members who mobilized to an historic degree - went into pouring this foundation that we can now build upon. We made some major gains: more competitive salaries, producer-paid housing options across the entire touring landscape, meaningful increases in per diem and some new models for coverage, so that the show can go on without the need for actors and stage managers to work when we're sick or injured. The new contract contains advances in equity, diversity and inclusion, paid sick leave for everyone in the Equity company and safeguards for those who need reproductive and gender-affirming care. Touring is hard, and living on the road full time presents unique challenges. We will continue to focus on improving quality of life for the actors and stage managers who commit to bringing world-class theatre to communities across the country. I am grateful for the sustained, passionate and creative work of everyone who contributed to this negotiation."

"The Broadway League is pleased that we have reached an agreement with Actors' Equity Association covering all our touring productions and allowing our members to continue to provide the Broadway experience in theatres across the county," said Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League. "This new agreement provides much needed flexibility and cost-savings in key areas for our touring producers while addressing the core concerns of the union."

