Activist Orchestra Plays For Climate Justice

Jun. 17, 2019  

Activist Orchestra Plays For Climate JusticeActivist orchestra The Dream Unfinished will present Deep River, a concert of works by composers hailing from communities impacted by climate change and other environmental issues.

Deep River will feature the music of Laura Kaminsky, Roberto Sierra, Harry Burleigh, and feature new orchestrations of works by Trevor Weston, Jeff Scott of the Imani Winds, and Zenobia Powell Perry. The performance will feature baritone Damian Norfleet, concertmaster Kelly Hall-Tompkins, conductor Vimbayi Kaziboni, and speakers and activists such as Commissioner Mitchell Silver of the NYC Parks Department and Leslie Velasquez of El Puente de Williamsburg, who will provide local and global perspectives on climate justice. The event will be hosted by WQXR's Terrance McKnight.

Deep River is presented by The Dream Unfinished: An Activist Orchestra, whose mission is to use classical music to engage audiences in dialogues surrounding social justice. Advance ticket sales start at $25 General Admission, and can be purchased here.



