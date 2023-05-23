Acclaimed Queer UK Cabaret Comic David Mills Extends Pangea Run Of “glamour + Despair”

Cabaret and comedy firebrand David Mills' "glamour + despair" extends his run at NYC's Pangea with four encore performances. The American ex-pat in London returns after his previous sold-out engagement with his screamingly jaded look at the apocalypse. Joined by Jody Shelton (Comedy Central, HBO, Netflix) on the piano, Mills takes us on a scathing romp through the boneyard of contemporary culture, eviscerating everything from celebrity to casual sex, guns to social media, drugs to affirmations, and much more.

Four performances at Pangea, 178 2nd Avenue, NYC, Thursdays - June 15 & June 22, and July 6 & 13 at 9:30PM.

Inspired by the sardonic wit of Paul Lynde, the musical audacity of Sandra Bernhard, and the casual elegance of Irish comedian Dave Allen, Mills turns his acidic humor on today's harrowing headlines while skewering the unrelenting horrors of contemporary life. Mills mashes up his biting wit with surprising reinterpretations of forgotten 50s classics, undiscovered 70s soul bangers, 90s indie standards, and even something from the past decade.