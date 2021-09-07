Accent Dance NYC Celebrates Hispanic Heritage A Month with A World Premiere, Tango, Salsa and More

Accent Dance NYC, a dance and performance initiative that champions arts education in New York City and neighboring areas, presents Regalo Hispánico on September 17 at Teatro LATEA, the iconic Latinx theater in Manhattan's Lower East Side, in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. A colorful and whimsical evening of dance, the program will present works highlighting the voices of Latinx artists through music and dance, while welcoming the community back to experience live dance and celebrate the multiculturalism of our city.

With a continued mission to amplify voices of the Hispanic community, Accent Dance NYC will present the world premiere of its latest commissioned work, El Regalo de los Alebriges (The Gift of the Alebrijes), by Mexican choreographer, David Fernandez. Following a boy's journey through the pandemic and the strain the ongoing isolation has placed on his already fraught relationship with his mother, he receives an assortment of Alebrijes as a birthday gift -- brightly-colored Mexican folk-art sculptures of mythical creatures. With a little magic, imagination, and a piñata party, the creatures come to life through a series of playful dances, revealing to the young boy how wonder, hope and the importance of family can be rekindled even during the most challenging times.

Accent Dance NYC also welcomes back Argenintian choreographer Dardo Galletto with his work Tanguera, integrating traditional and progressive elements in an energetic and virtuoso display of the tango, in addition to Naranjo en Flor, an abstraction of tango accompanied by traditional music in the tango canon. The program will also highlight the traditional music of Cuba as interpreted by living Mexican composer, Arturo Marzuez and explored through a dynamic vocabulary of contemporary ballet by Cuban choreographer Pedro Ruiz with excerpts of his full-length work, Danzón. Catalina, choreographed by Accent Dance NYC artists Lucia Jackson and Dannys Gonzalez, is a soulful duet lamenting the pain of loss in love and war. Inspired by the unique sounds of the Spanish pop-sensation, singer-songwriter, Rosalía, the work offers contemporary movement with hints of flamenco flair, showcasing the diversity of movement among the internationally recognized ensemble. Lastly, the evening features Ricky Martin's Pegate, a piece created in the spirit of artistic collaboration by the multidisciplinary Accent Dance NYC team, and often performed as part of the group's educational programming throughout the New York City and neighboring school systems. The work, upbeat and celebratory, champions the rich and diverse origins of salsa dance, leaving audiences dancing in their seats.

"With an organization that welcomes Latinx dancers, and a mission to serve the Latinx and other minority communities through our outreach and educational programming, we are looking forward to celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month this year with the community -especially after so much time physically away from one another," notes Andrea Ziegelman, Executive and Artistic Director of Accent Dance NYC. "To explore the voices of so many artists and tell the stories of culture and folklore through this cultural lens is a testament to our mission both on stage and off."

Digital footage of Regalo Hispánico will be included in future educational programming for the 2021-22 school year, offering both live and virtual enrichment workshops. To date, the non-profit organization has reached more than 4,000 school aged children in underserved communities and remains committed to offering equal access to arts.

Regalo Hispánico will be presented on Friday, September 17, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 and available for purchase at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/accent-dance-nyc-presents-regalo-hispanico-at-teatro-latea-tickets-168267932917

Proof of full vaccination will be required at the door, and all patrons are to remain masked for the duration of the event.

Teatro LATEA is located at 107 Suffolk Street on Manhattan's Lower East Side. It is located on the second floor of The Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural & Educational Center.

The closest subway station is the Delancy Street and Essex Street station with service from the F, M, J, and Z trains. The closest bus stop is the Essex Street and Delancey Street stop from service from the M9 and M14A-SBS buses.