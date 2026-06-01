My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: Pentatonix's Kirstin Maldonado Joins SIX on Broadway

The Pentatonix member has joined the Broadway production at the Lena Horne Theatre in the role of Anne Boleyn.

By:

Go inside the Lena Horne Theatre, as Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Kirstin Maldonado, a member of Pentatonix, returns to Broadway as part of the cast of Six. Watch video from her first performance in the role of Anne Boleyn in her first Megamix. 

Six, by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, is currently playing an open-ended run at the Lena Horne Theatre.

Kirstin Maldonado joins continuing Queens: Grammy and Emmy Award-winner Adrianna Hicks who plays Catherine of Aragon, Jasmine Forsberg who plays Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson who plays Anna of Cleves, Grammy Award-winner Abigail Barlow who plays Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele who plays Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Lauryn Adams, Aryn Bohannon, Maggie Likcani, and Aiyana Smash as alternates.

Kirstin Maldonado

Kirstin Maldonado is a singer, songwriter, actress, and founding member of Pentatonix, one of the most successful and groundbreaking vocal groups of all time. As Pentatonix’s resident mezzo-soprano, she has helped shape the group’s Signature Sound since its formation. This is not the first time Kirstin has showcased her vocals on Broadway— In 2018, she made her Broadway debut as Lauren in Kinky Boots!

Raised in Arlington, Texas, Kirstin developed her love of performance at an early age through musical theater, choir, and live performance. As part of the three-time Grammy Award-winning and Daytime Emmy Award-nominated Pentatonix, Kirstin has contributed to the group’s continued success as a global touring powerhouse, helping to drive billions of streams, millions of albums sold worldwide, and performances on some of the world’s most iconic stages. Outside of her work with Pentatonix, Kirstin has expanded her career as a solo artist, launching her 2017 debut EP, L O V E., which reached #1 on the iTunes Top Pop Albums chart, and collaborating with artists including Play-N-Skillz and Syn Cole and writing for artists like Mickey Guyton.


Theater Fans' Choice Awards
2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards - Live Stats
Best Touring Production - Top 3
1. Hadestown
11.5% of votes
2. Hamilton
8.5% of votes
3. Les Misérables
8.4% of votes

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...

BWW Merch Shop - Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Six Sorry Not Sorry Tee
Six Sorry Not Sorry Tee
Buy a Six Queen Fan
Six Queen Fan
Buy a Six Cleves Costume Pin
Six Cleves Costume Pin
Buy a Six Parr Costume Pin
Six Parr Costume Pin

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

Videos

View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $77
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $59

Recommended For You