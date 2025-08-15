AWKWARD TEENAGE YEARS Returns To Under St. Marks This September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



FRIGID New York, in collaboration with Pale Girl Productions (Will Clegg and Grant Bowen, producers), will bring back their bi-monthly comedy storytelling show Awkward Teenage Years on Wednesday, September 3 at 7:30 p.m. at UNDER St. Marks (94 St. Marks Pl, New York, NY).

The show features true stories about the hilariously cringe-worthy, joy-filled, and occasionally traumatic moments of adolescence. From first loves gone wrong to finding your tribe, each storyteller revisits the highs and lows of growing up.

This September’s lineup will be hosted by Grant Bowen (NYC Fringe) and will feature Zack Stovall (Story Collider), Patrick Golden (Crafted Comedy), Anoush Froundjian (The Moth), Hayden Greene (DOPE People Podcast), and Hamdan Azhar (The Artichoke).

Tickets are $15 and are available in advance at tickets.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes with no intermission.