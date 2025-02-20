AVENUE Q Director Jason Moore Tapped for LEGALLY BLONDE Prequel Series ELLE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grab your books, it's time to go back to school! Stage and film director Jason Moore, who helmed Broadway's Avenue Q, Shrek the Musical, and the first Pitch Perfect movie, will pick up the directing reins for the first two episodes of Amazon MGM's Elle, according to Deadline.

The upcoming prequel series follows the early days of Legally Blonde's Elle Woods, played here by Lexi Minetree. The casting was recently chosen and announced by Reese Witherspoon, who originated the role in the hit 2001 comedy. The series dives into the character's life in high school before she chases her boyfriend to Harvard Law School, as depicted in the movie.

The show is created by Laura Kittrell and Caroline Drives, who both serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, and Marc Platt are also set as executive producers.

The original 2001 film received much praise upon its initial release and has become a fan-favorite in the years since. The movie spawned a sequel also starring Witherspoon and a Broadway musical. Debuting in 2007, the musical starred Laura Bell Bundy and Christian Borle, and received seven Tony nominations.

In addition to Shrek, Moore's other Broadway credits include Avenue Q, Steel Magnolias, Fully Committed, and The Cher Show. Onscreen, he directed Sisters, the 2015 comedy with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, and most recently, 2022's Shotgun Wedding.