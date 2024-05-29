ATTACK On TITAN: THE MUSICAL to Play New York City Center in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



​ATTACK on TITAN: The Musical a new live 2.5D Musical entertainment based on the wildly popular manga (comic book) by Hajime Isayama and published by Kodansha, will play New York City Center (131 W. 55th Street) from October 11-13, 2024. Directed by breakdance world champion Go Ueki (HYPNOSISMIC -Division Rap Battle- Rule the Stage), ATTACK on TITAN: The Musical had its world premiere in Osaka and Tokyo in January, 2023 to great success. The New York City Center engagement marks the musical's first international performance.

ATTACK on TITAN: The Musical has book by Masafumi Hata, music supervision by KEN THE 390, and lyrics by Kaori Miura, and combines conventional musical theatre techniques with state-of-the-art technology, performed by a cast of 35.

A century ago, the grotesque giants known as Titans appeared and consumed all but the last remnants of humanity. The survivors took refuge behind giant walls. Today, the threat of the Titans is a distant memory, and a boy named Eren Yeager yearns to explore the world beyond his current circumstances. What began as a childish dream, though, will become an all-too-real nightmare when the Titans return and humanity is once again on the brink of extinction.

The ATTACK on TITAN manga was serialized in Bessatsu Shonen Magazine by Kodansha from 2009-2021, winning numerous awards across Japan and the US including the Kodansha Manga Award and Harvey Award. The manga is comprised of 34 volumes, and there have been many adaptations including anime television series, video games, novels & more. ATTACK on TITAN has sold 140 million copies and has been translated into 18 languages and published in over 180 countries. Over the last three years, ATTACK on TITAN has won more than 10 awards from the Crunchyroll Anime Awards for the anime version, which celebrates the creators, performers, and musicians powering the global love of anime with more than 34 million votes cast by fans this past year.

Another 2.5 the musical made its US premiere in 2019, when “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon” The Super Live played Washington DC at Warner Theatre and New York City at PlayStation Theater.

In Japan, there are stage productions based on manga, anime, and video games, which started to be called 2.5 dimensional musicals by fans around 2000. Manga and animation are in 2D, and live theatre is in 3D. Therefore, they call performances based on manga and animations 2.5D.

Comment by Hajime Isayama, Original Author

"When I saw the production in Tokyo, I was floored by how powerful it was. I felt that a musical was the perfect medium to express the story of ATTACK on TITAN. The action and the songs by the performers have created a new ATTACK on TITAN that is different from the manga or the anime series. They have created such an amazing show, and I cannot wait for everyone to see it in New York. Please look forward to the opening."

ATTACK on TITAN: The Musical will be performed in Japanese with English supertitles.

The cast of ATTACK on TITAN: The Musical includes: Kurumu Okamiya as Eren Yeager, Sara Takatsuki as Mikasa Ackerman, Eito Konishi as Armin Arlert, Ryo Matsuda as Levi, and Takuro Ohno as Erwin Smith. Also featured are: Shota Matsuda, Kazuaki Yasue, Yuuri Takahashi, Sena, Mitsu Murata, Takeshi Hayashino, Masanori Tomita, Mimi Maihane, Mitsuru Karahashi, Riona Tatemichi and more.

Presale tickets go on sale for Crunchyroll, Kodansha, and Kinokuniya fans on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 11AM (EST) and members can purchase tickets before the general public through June 3, 2024, at 9AM (EST).

See information about the presale on Crunchyroll and ATTACK on TITAN social accounts: @Crunchyroll on X, @Crunchyroll IG, @AttackOnTitanEN on X, and @AttackOnTitan on IG.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Monday, June 3, 2024, at 12PM (EST), and will be available at nycitycenter.org/pdps/2024-2025/attack-on-titan-the-musical/