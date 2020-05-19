AT THE TABLE: A PLAY READING SERIES Features New Plays from Emerging Playwrights During Self-Isolation

At the Table: A Play Reading Series returns after a 2-year hiatus to bring its unique theatre/audio drama format to listeners everywhere during a time of crisis, quarantine, and unprecedented need for good stories.

Showrunners Rachel Flynn (Heathers: The Musical) and Ned Donovan (The Hunted: Encore) have reunited for this exciting mini-season that features work by playwrights and actors from all over the globe. "Theatre, as an artform is essential. It has helped communities through their darkest times throughout our shared history," says Artistic Director Flynn. "Among the countless seismic changes COVID has brought to communities everywhere, it has been devastating to witness the cancelation and postponement of live theater, globally. While we adjust to new realities in storytelling, and until we can safely gather to tell stories again, At the Table is proud and excited to play a small part in keeping new works alive and accessible to audiences around the world."

Every other Friday, the podcast will release a new short (10-20 minute) play produced in a style which merges traditional play-reading and fully-designed audio drama. Each episode includes interviews with the cast to learn more about these extraordinary artists, and to hear how they are doing in this uncertain time. Each short play also features a bonus episode, released biweekly, interviewing the playwright and shining a spotlight on their work, process, and voice. Embracing the low-tech requirements for theatre readings in the time of COVID, these pieces are being captured on smartphones by actors all over the country and world.

The first play, What if Oreos Were All That Was Left? by Molly Burdick, imagines the world of four middle schoolers in an extended period of quarantine, and asks the question: how will we know when a moment becomes history? The cast features Grammy Award winner Kristolyn Lloyd (Bway: Dear Evan Hansen), Alyssa May Gold (Bway: How I Learned to Drive), Tony Aidan Vo (Drama Desk nominee: SeaWife), and Remy Germinario (UCB NY, Peter Panic).

The second play, The Break Up by British playwright and podcaster Sara-Mae Tuson, brings the world of farce to audio drama, in an hilarious romp through the worst breakup possible. The cast features Jessica Mosher (The Drunk Texts), Katrina Michaels (Orlando Shakespeare, Creede Rep), Shelley Fort (National Tour: The Play That Goes Wrong), and TV/Film star Jack Cutmore-Scott (Dunkirk, Kingsman: The Secret Service, ABC's Deception).

At the Table: A Play Reading Series is available now on Apple Music, Stitcher, Spreaker, Blubrry, and most other major podcasting services. It can be found on Facebook and Twitter at @AtTheTablePlays. For more information on past episodes, or to listen to and learn more about this show, visit Charging Moose Media's Website. To submit for consideration as a playwright or actor, submit via the above website, or by sending materials to atthetablereadings@gmail.com.

