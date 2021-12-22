ASSASSINS Cancels December 22 & 23 Performances

Performances of Assassins have been cancelled for December 22 and 23, out of an abundance of caution due to increasing Covid-19 positivity rates.

All ticket holders will be refunded.

See the tweet below:

We regret to announce that all performances of Assassins have been cancelled for December 22 and 23, out of an abundance of caution due to increasing Covid-19 positivity rates. All ticket holders will be refunded. Please email us at boxoffice@classicstage.org with any questions. pic.twitter.com/d7pdBO6TaD - Classic Stage Company (@classicstage) December 22, 2021

Assassins is a journey through the dark side of the American dream. The musical explores the lives of nine men and women who either killed (or tried to kill) one of the Presidents of the United States. From John Wilkes Booth to Lee Harvey Oswald and beyond, the stories of our country's most successful and would-be Assassins intersect in unexpected ways, creating a powerful, yet unnervingly funny look at some of the most shocking moments in U.S. history.