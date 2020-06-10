ASK A POLITICAL SCIENTIST Explores Anti-Black Racism In Political Science and The Academy This Week

Ask A Political Scientist continues to address race and racism in America with this week's free, live-streaming discussion entitled:



Anti-Black Racism in Political Science and the Academy Tomorrow (Thursday, June 11) at 7PM ET: bit.ly/askaps Viewers can ask questions directly via chat. The show is free but donations will be accepted. This week all donations made during the show will go to the Oklahoma City chapter of Black Lives Matter.

Anti-Black racism is something that needs to be talked about in all fields (both inside and outside the academy), so let's do it. This week on Ask a Political Scientist we discuss the white supremacy that is built into the field of political science and the academy more generally. We won't promise to offer easy answers, but we will aim to name and discuss some of the many challenges facing Black scientists, as well as what we (especially white would-be allies) must do differently.

Guests:

Andrea Benjamin, Ph.D is Associate Professor of African and African American Studies at the University of Oklahoma. Her research interests include Race and Politics, Local Elections and Voting behavior, and Public Opinion. Her first book, Racial Coalition Building in Local Elections: Elite Cues and Cross-Ethnic Voting, explores the potential for Black and Latino Coalitions. Dr. Benjamin is currently working on a project about coalitions, electoral representation, and policy representation in local politics.

Moiya McTier is an astrophysicist and folklorist based in NYC. She studies planets outside of our solar system and is an expert in fictional worldbuilding. To see how she combines the two, check out her podcast, ExoLore, where she invites experts to help her imagine life on alien planets.

Ask A Political Scientist is hosted by Andrea Jones-Rooy, PhD: political science professor and Director of Undergraduate Studies at the NYU Center for Data Science (as well as a comedian and circus performer).

