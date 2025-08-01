ARTECHOUSE NYC Launches First-Ever XR Bar Cocktail Tasting Experience

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ARTECHOUSE NYC is inviting cocktail connoisseurs and adventurous date-night seekers to experience a first-of-its-kind immersive cocktail journey with the debut of its XR Bar: Cocktail Tasting Experience, now open daily inside Chelsea Market.

Inspired by fine dining tasting menus, the experience features five handcrafted cocktails—each paired with visuals, sound, aroma, and narrative—to deliver a multi-sensory mixology adventure unlike any other.

Previously accessible only to exhibition attendees, the XR Bar is now open as a standalone experience, with reservations available via OpenTable for $49.99 per person (plus tax and gratuity). Guests can expect a flavorful journey, starting with light and sparkling profiles and building to bold, complex finishes—all presented inside ARTECHOUSE’s signature immersive environment.

“Much like a fine dining experience, this is about more than what's in the glass,” said Sebastian Acimovic, Regional Bar Manager at ARTECHOUSE. “Each cocktail tells a story through flavor, texture, and XR-driven art.”

In addition to the cocktail tasting, guests can also explore two immersive exhibitions on ARTECHOUSE’s 270-degree, floor-to-ceiling digital canvas:

Blooming Wonders, an original ARTECHOUSE Studio creation, transforms the gallery into a digital garden of vibrant blossoms and dreamlike visuals.

Rolling Stone Presents: Amplified, The Immersive Rock Experience, narrated by Kevin Bacon, chronicles the revolutionary history of rock ‘n’ roll with more than 1,000 rare photographs, 1,300 magazine covers, and exclusive video content.

Both exhibitions are open through Labor Day 2025. ARTECHOUSE NYC is located at 439 W. 15th Street, just below The High Line in Chelsea Market. For details and tickets, visit artechouse.com/events/nyc-cocktail-tasting-experience.