ANGRY ALAN Starring John Krasinski to Offer $45 Tickets Through Rush Policy

Penelope Skinner’s ANGRY ALAN, created with Don MacKay, starring award-winning actor John Krasinski and directed by Tony Award-winning director Sam Gold, begins performances off-Broadway tonight at Studio Seaview. This strictly limited 10-week engagement officially opens on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.



A limited number of standing room only digital rush tickets for ANGRY ALAN will be available for $45 the morning of each performance on the TodayTix app, beginning at 9am. Users can download the TodayTix app on an iOS or Android device and purchase up to two tickets for that afternoon or evening's show. A limited number of rush tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Users can set an alert on the TodayTix app to be notified when rush tickets are available each day.



Roger is divorced, demoted, and drifting—lost in an era that no longer makes sense. But when an online personality promises clarity, Roger dives in without looking back. Timely, provocative, and darkly comedic, Angry Alan explores one man’s journey down the digital rabbit hole—examining how far he's willing to go, and how much he's prepared to lose, for validation in a world where “everybody’s changing the rules.



Premiering at the 2018 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, ANGRY ALAN earned rave reviews and landed a spot on The New York Times theater critic Matt Wolf’s list of the best plays in Europe for that year, calling it “quietly breathtaking.” The seminal one-man play has since appeared in worldwide productions. This will be its New York debut.



ANGRY ALAN features scenic design by Tony Award nominee dots, costume design by Qween Jean, lighting design by Tony Award nominee Isabella Byrd, sound design by Tony Award nominee Mikaal Sulaiman, video design by Tony Award nominee Lucy Mackinnon, properties by Addison Heeren, with Niamh Jones as associate director, Kate Wilson as vocal coach, and dramaturgy by Sarah Lunnie. Production stage manager is John C. Moore, with production supervision by Hudson Theatrical Associates / Sean Gorski and Seaview / Jonathan Whitton serving as general manager. Casting by Taylor Williams, CSA.

