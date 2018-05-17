ANGELS IN AMERICA's 'Angels Fund' Offers $5 Tickets to LGBTQ & HIV/AIDS Organizations

Producers Tim Levy (Director, NT America) and Jordan Roth (President, Jujamcyn Theaters) announced today that the Olivier Award®-winning National Theatre revival of Tony Kushner's masterwork, Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes, has established the "Angels Fund" to provide hundreds of $5 tickets to each part of the play to NYC-area LGBTQ & HIV/AIDS service organizations. Some of the organizations that have received these specially-priced tickets include: Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS (BC/EFA), Gay Men's Health Crisis (GMHC), SAGE, Callen-Lorde Community Health Center and The LGBTQ Center.

The Angels Fund is supported by Howard Gilman Foundation and SHS Foundation with additional support from Debby Landesman, Barbara Whitman/Purple Plume Foundation, Daryl & Steven Roth & Elizabeth Armstrong.

"Everyone should have the opportunity to experience art as important, topical, and challenging as Angels in America - especially people like the clients and staff of GMHC, the world's first AIDS service organization, who may not otherwise get the chance," said Gay Men's Health Crisis CEO Kelsey Louie. "Thanks to the Angels Fund and the National Theatre, many of our clients and staff will be able to see the production."

season's revival of Angels in America is much more than revisiting Tony Kushner's brilliant plays with a spectacular cast," said BC/EFA Executive Director, Tom Viola. "It is a deep dive into how we find the courage, outrage and love to survive, even thrive in the midst of any calamity. Angels in America is a searing reflection of how we dare to love each other, as our best, worst and most exhilarating selves. I thank the producers for sharing that mirror with Broadway Cares, our staff and volunteers. We are blessed and ripped open by the experience."

Angels in America producer Tim Levy said: "We wanted to make sure that individuals who are most directly connected to the content of the show, but who couldn't afford full-priced tickets, had the opportunity to see it at an affordable price. We wanted to be able to share 'The Great Work' with those in the community who are actually doing The Great Work."

Angels in America, which was nominated for a record-breaking 11 Tony Awards® will play its limited engagement through Sunday, July 15, 2018. The show began previews on February 23, and opened to ecstatic reviews on March 25 at the Neil Simon Theatre (250 West 52nd Street).

Angels in America is directed by two-time Tony Award® winner Marianne Elliott, and stars Academy Award® and Tony Award nominee Andrew Garfield and two-time Tony Award winnerNathan Lane, and also features Susan Brown, Denise Gough, Amanda Lawrence, James McArdle, Lee Pace, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Beth Malone, Patrick Andrews, Glynis Bell,Amy Blackman, Curt James, Rowan Ian Seamus Magee, Mark Nelson, Matty Oaks, Genesis Oliver, Jane Pfitsch, Lee Aaron Rosen, Ron Todorowski, Silvia Vrskova, and Lucy York.

When it first premiered, Angels in America won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, seven Tony Awards, the New York Drama Critics Circle Award, and the Evening Standard Award for Best New Play. HBO's 2003 screen adaptation won both the Emmy® and the Golden Globe® Awards for Best Miniseries.

The design team includes Tony Award winner Ian MacNeil (Scenic Design), Tony Award nominee Nicky Gillibrand (Costume Design), Tony Award winner Paule Constable (Lighting Design), Drama Desk Award winner Adrian Sutton (Music), Tony Award nominee Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound Ltd. (Sound Design), Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell (Puppetry Designers), Finn Caldwell (Puppetry Director and Movement), Robby Graham (Original Movement), Chris Fisher (Illusions), Steven Hoggett (Movement Consultant). Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

Angels in America is produced by Tim Levy for NT America, Jordan Roth, Rufus Norris & Lisa Burger for the National Theatre, Elliott & Harper Productions, Kash Bennett for NT Productions, Aged in Wood, Baruch-Viertel-Routh-Frankel Group, Jane Bergère, Adam Blanshay Productions, CatWenJam Productions, Jean Doumanian, Gilad-Rogowsky,Gold-Ross Productions, The John Gore Organization, Grove Entertainment, Harris Rubin Productions, HornosMoellenberg, Brian & Dayna Lee, Benjamin Lowy, Stephanie P. McClelland, David Mirvish, Mark Pigott, Jon B. Platt, E. Price-LD ENT., Daryl Roth, Catherine Schreiber, Barbara Whitman, Jujamcyn Theaters, The Nederlander Organization, and The Shubert Organization.

Angels in America is a two-part performance -- Part One, Millennium Approaches and Part Two, Perestroika.

For a complete list of performances (including the final two weeks), please visit, www.angelsbroadway.com. Tickets ($99 - $318) of Angels in America are available at Ticketmaster.com, by calling 877.250.2929, or in person at The Neil Simon Theatre box office (250 West 52nd Street).

Susan Brown, Denise Gough, Amanda Lawrence, James McArdle, and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett are appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association. The Producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance of this production.

Photo by: Brinkhoff Mögenburg

