ANCIENT WISDOM, EMERGING VOICES To Be Presented AtÂ Tenri Cultural Institute This March

A concert of music by Samuel Lord Kalcheim, Ancient Wisdom, Emerging Voices: New Music by Samuel Lord Kalcheim, will take place on Friday, March 3, 7:30 pm, at the Tenri Cultural Institute, 43A West 13th St. Manhattan (between 5th and 6th Avenues).

The event features two major new works, one of which will receive its world premiere. Both pieces are inspired by Ancient Greek writings: Sonata for Violoncello Solo, "Three Maxims of Delphi," a three-movement, unaccompanied work written for and performed by Spanish cellist Juan Aguilera Cerezo, a virtuoso champion of new music; and Ancient Hymns and Prayers, a song cycle based on the composer's translations of mostly Greek texts. The cycle was written for and will be premiered by non-binary tenor Kristyn Michele, who recently starred Off-Broadway in the Trans Entertainment Guild's production of "The Civility of Albert Cashier."

This concert is free-eventbrite reservation/tickets will be required in advance or at the event.

THE PROGRAM:

Grand Duo for Alto Saxophone and Piano

Tobiasz Siankiewicz, alto saxophone; Daniel Beliavsky, piano

"Written in 2019 for the debut album of saxophonist Jessica Dodge-Overstreet's duo Chyornii & Dorado, this piece, composed for the most part in Paris, is something of an homage to the French origin of the saxophone, blending French Romantic and Impressionist influences, with a hint of fin de siÃ¨cle Russian music." - Samuel Lord Kalcheim

Sï»¿onata for Violoncello Solo, "Three Maxims of Delphi"

Jï»¿uan Aguilera Cerezo, violoncello

"Each movement of this substantial work (commissioned by Juan Aguilera Cerezo) takes inspiration from one of the three famous pieces of wisdom inscribed on the portico of the Temple of Delphi: "Gnothi seauton" (Know thyself), "Meden agan" (Nothing in excess), and "Eggua para d'ate" (A pledge brings ruin). Each of these statements forms a starting point for musical reflection-the first movement's intense polyphony emphasizes emotional honesty and self-awareness, not only in the music itself, but also in highlighting the vulnerability of the performer; the second describes a world that while full of emotion, is elegantly circumscribed and refined; the third, a Passacaglia, "pledges" itself to follow a repeating pattern, and struggles to hold itself together amidst increasingly intense musical consequences." - Samuel Lord Kalcheim

Sï»¿ix Morning Miniatures for Piano (World Premiere)

Nï»¿icholas Pietromonaco, piano

"I wrote these little pieces in a series of mornings as a way to start the day. Each briefly explores a little musical world, almost in a naive way." - Samuel Lord Kalcheim

Ancient Hymns and Prayers: Six Songs for Voice and Piano (World Premiere)

Kï»¿ristyn Michele, tenor; Jason Weisinger, piano

"In creating a substantial song cycle for non-binary tenor Kristyn Michele, my goal was to show Kristyn off as a singer and performer of new music. While adept at standard tenor repertoire, Kristyn's beautiful changed voice has a unique sound and expressivity. These songs were specifically crafted with these qualities in mind. The texts for the cycle consist of my own translations from the Greek of Plato, Homer, Sappho, the Orphic Hymn to Night and the Seikilos Epitaph, as well as a small part of St. Francis's Canticle of the Sun (from Umbrian Italian). These all come together to weave a sort of narrative, one deeply appreciative of the earth and of the basic aspects of nature and our lives." - Samuel Lord Kalcheim

Samuel Lord Kalcheim (b. 1990) composes in a variety of styles, old and new, and is dedicated to writing music both emotionally and intellectually satisfying, balancing tender lyricism with tight and complex formal architecture. Building on an expertise in 18th and 19th c. styles and forms, Samuel writes expressive new music for today's sensibilities. Samuel's past collaborations include works for soprano EstelÃ­ Gomez, the Delgani String Quartet, University of Oregon's Musicking Conference and the Elsewhere Ensemble, while current projects include a large scale collaboration for voices and piano with poet Judy Prescott and mezzo-soprano Carla Canales; a solo cello work for Spanish cellist Juan Aguilera Cerezo; and a song cycle based on Samuel's own translations of Ancient Greek texts for NYC-based non-binary tenor Kristyn Michele. The latter project is part of a larger goal to expand the vocal repertoire by creating works for non-traditional voices. Samuel plans to release a debut album in 2023.

Kristyn Michele is a non-binary actor, singer and songwriter based in Brooklyn who has a rich background in opera and musical theatre. Since beginning hormone replacement therapy in 2018, Kristyn has been working to increase understanding of the physiological effects of hormones on the voice. Kristyn is working to break down stigmas around changing voices-not only as it relates to the TGNC community, but for all singers.

Juan Aguilera Cerezo specializes in works for unaccompanied cello, and is dedicated to bringing contemporary music to wide audiences. Juan has commissioned dozens of new works for his instrument, and recently released his first solo album Casiopea. Juan serves as professor of cello at Conservatorio AlcalÃ¡ la Real.

Ancient Wisdom, Emerging Voices:

New Music by Samuel Lord Kalcheim

Friday, March 3, 2023, 7:30 pm, at the Tenri Cultural Institute, 43A West 13th St., Manhattan (between 5th and 6th Avenues)

Program:

Grand Duo for Alto Saxophone and Piano

Tobiasz Siankiewicz, alto saxophone; Daniel Beliavsky, piano

Sï»¿onata for Violoncello Solo, "Three Maxims of Delphi"

Jï»¿uan Aguilera Cerezo, cello

Sï»¿ix Morning Miniatures for Piano (World Premiere)

Nï»¿icholas Pietromonaco, piano

Aï»¿ncient Hymns and Prayers: Six Songs for Voice and Piano (World Premiere)

Kï»¿ristyn Michele, non-binary tenor; Jason Weisinger, piano

Tickets: Free (available on eventbrite.com)