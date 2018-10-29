AMELIE The Musical Will Open in the UK in 2019

Amélie The Musical, an adaptation of the much-loved 2001 award-winning film Amélie, will have its UK stage premiere at the Watermill Theatre in Newbury from 11 April to 18 May, and then embark on an extensive UK tour from 20 May. With music by Hem's Daniel Messé, lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Daniel Messé and book by Craig Lucas, this new musical adaptation of the five-time Oscar-nominated film written by Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Guillaume Laurant, will be directed by Michael Fentiman, with star casting to be announced.

Amélie is the story of an astonishing young woman who lives quietly in the world, but loudly in her mind. She secretly improvises small, but extraordinary acts of kindness that bring happiness to those around her. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realises that to find her own contentment she'll have to risk everything and say what's in her heart. Although times are hard for dreamers, Amélie is someone to believe in...

Michael Fentiman said, "As a theatre maker, staging Amélie as a musical is one of those exciting, terrifying challenges, that you absolutely cannot turn down. It is a gentle, magical and uncynically joyous piece - that takes its audience on a surreal flight of fancy, into the mind of an extraordinary young woman, Amélie Poulain. It's going to be a huge pleasure to open the show at the beautiful Watermill Theatre before then taking our extremely talented actor musician cast around the UK."

The original film, Le Fabuleux Destin D'Amélie Poulain, was released in 2001, starring Audrey Tatou and Matthieu Kassovitz. Taking over $33 million in a limited theatrical release, it is to date the highest-grossing French-language film released in the United States, and one of the biggest international successes for a French film. Amélie won Best Film at the European Film Awards, four César Awards in 2002 (including Best Film and Best Director), two BAFTA Awards (including Best Original Screenplay), and was nominated for five Academy Awards, including best foreign language film.

Amélie The Musical was first staged in California in 2015, before moving to Broadway in a production starring Phillipa Soo.

When the UK tour concludes in August 2019, Amélie The Musical will tour internationally, with dates to be announced.

Amélie The Musical, is produced by Hartshorn - Hook Productions, Selladoor Productions, The Watermill Theatre and Broadway Asia.

