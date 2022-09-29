Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ALMOST FAMOUS
ALMOST FAMOUS Announces Lottery and $40 Rush Tickets

Almost Famous is set to begin preview performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on October 3.

Sep. 29, 2022  

Almost Famous, the new musical with book and co-lyrics by Academy Award winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, will offer a limited number of $40 rush tickets and a digital lottery for the highly-anticipated Broadway production. Almost Famous is set to begin preview performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W 45th St) in New York City October 3, 2022 with opening night on November 3, 2022.

The digital lottery through Telecharge will offer $45 tickets. Entries for the digital lottery start at 12:00 a.m., one day before the performance, and end the same day at 3:00 p.m. Winners are drawn at 9:00 a.m. for matinees and 3:00 p.m. for evening shows. Winners may buy up to two tickets. To enter the lottery, please visit https://almostfamousthemusicallottery.com.

Rush tickets are $40 tickets available for purchase in-person only at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre Box Office beginning at 10:00 a.m. for that day's performance. The Jacobs Box Office is open Monday through Saturday starting at 10:00 a.m. and Sunday at 12:00 p.m. There is a maximum of two tickets per person. Rush tickets are subject to availability and may not be offered at all performances. Rush seating locations will be determined by the box office.

Almost Famous features a book and lyrics by Academy Award winner Cameron Crowe, music and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize Award winner Tom Kitt, direction by Tony and Olivier Award nominee Jeremy Herrin, and choreography by Sarah O'Gleby.

The production will star Chris Wood, Tony Award nominee Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, and introducing Casey Likes. The company will also include Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Claire Kwon, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Andrew Poston, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters, and Matthew C. Yee.

The year is 1973 and it's all happening. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Almost Famous is a spirited tale of fandom, family, and the unforgettable characters you'll meet along the way. Turn it up!

Tickets for Almost Famous on Broadway are currently on-sale in-person at the Bernard B. Jacobs box office, via telecharge.com or by calling 800 447 7400.


