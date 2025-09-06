ALL MY SONS Opens at Elmwood Playhouse This September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Elmwood Playhouse in Nyack will present All My Sons, opening September 12, 2025. Inspired by actual events, this blistering post-WWII drama was Miller’s first Broadway success, cementing his place in American theater. Performances run weekends through October 4, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, Sundays at 2 pm. There is a captioned performance on Thursday, October 2.



Directed at Elmwood by Derek Tarson (Nyack NY), the production features Michael Patrick Sullivan (Yonkers, NY), Debbie Buchsbaum (River Vale, NJ), Andrew Beadle (Monroe, NY), Valentina Rodriguez (New City, NY), Sean Jordan (Nanuet, NY), Paul Halley (White Plains, NY), Emily Gerges (Suffern, NY), Ryan McNeill (Haverstraw, NY), Brielle Blood (Tarrytown, NY), and Demetrius Placido.



Tickets are $32, discounted to $29 for seniors/service members/youth, and can be purchased online at elmwoodplayhouse.com or by calling the box office at 845-353-1313. Elmwood Playhouse, located at 10 Park Street in Nyack, NY, has been bringing high-quality live theater to the local community for more than seven decades.

Elmwood Playhouse is a nonprofit community theater and provides a local, intimate setting for live theatre – a place to share the stories that connect our lives. Elmwood Playhouse believes that live theatre is a unique and essential component of society. It seeks to provide opportunities for creative expression, to reflect the diverse voices of our community, to collaborate with other local organizations, and to engage our audience members now and into the future.

Photo credit: Omar Kozarsky