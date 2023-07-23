AIN'T TOO PROUD to End Limited Run Early at Prince Edward Theatre

The show will play its final performance at the Prince Edward Theatre on Sunday 17 September 2023.

By: Jul. 23, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Full Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, World Premiere at The Shed Photo 2 Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE World Premiere
Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway! Photo 3 Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend Photo 4 NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend

AIN'T TOO PROUD to End Limited Run Early at Prince Edward Theatre

The producers of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical AIN'T TOO PROUD have announced that the show will play its final performance at the Prince Edward Theatre on Sunday 17 September 2023, ending its limited run earlier than originally planned.

AIN'T TOO PROUD stars Cameron Bernard Jones as Melvin Franklin, Kyle Cox as Paul Williams, Sifiso Mazibuko as Otis Williams, Tosh Wanogho-Maud as David Ruffin and Mitchell Zhangazha as Eddie Kendricks.

The company is completed by Evonnee Bentley-Holder, Natalia Brown, Ryan Carter, Hannah Fairclough, Christopher Gopaul, Daniel Haswell, Naomi Katiyo, Akmed Junior Khemalai, Holly Liburd, Darnell Mathew-James, Simeon Montague, Posi Morakinyo, Sadie-Jean Shirley, Michael James Stewart, Toyan Thomas-Browne, Dylan Turner and Kevin Yates.

AIN'T TOO PROUD – The Life and Times of The Temptations, which won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, is the electrifying new musical that follows the remarkable journey of the group from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history – how they met, how they rose, the ground-breaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's Grammy Award-winning music including the hits My Girl, Just My Imagination, Papa Was a Rollin' Stone, Get Ready, Ain't Too Proud to Beg and so many more.

AIN'T TOO PROUD has a book by Kennedy Prize-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau and reunites two-time Tony Award winning director Des McAnuff with Tony and Olivier Award winning choreographer Sergio Trujilio, whose previous collaborations include the Tony Award winning hit show Jersey Boys. It has Scenic Design by Tony Award nominee Robert Brill with Costume Design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell. Tony Award winning Lighting Designer Howell Binkley and Tony Award winning Sound Designer Steve Canyon Kennedy united once again following their success working together on Jersey Boys. Projection Design is by Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini, Hair and Wig Design by Charles G. LaPointe. Music Supervision and Arrangements are by Kenny Seymour, Orchestrations by Drama Desk Award winner Harold Wheeler, Music Direction by Matt Smith and Casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG.

AIN'T TOO PROUD is produced in the West End by Ira Pittelman, Tom Hulce, Stephen Gabriel and Jamie Wilson.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson




RELATED STORIES

1
EDINBURGH 2023: PARTY GHOST Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: PARTY GHOST Q&A

BWW catches up with Jarred Dewey to chat about bringing Party Ghost to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Ikechukwu Ufomadu Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Ikechukwu Ufomadu Q&A

BWW catches up with Ikechukwu Ufomadu to chat about bringing Amusements to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Courtney Pauroso Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Courtney Pauroso Q&A

BWW caught up with Courtney Pauroso to chat about bringing Vanessa 5000 to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Angela Beevers Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Angela Beevers Q&A

BWW caught up with Angela Beevers to chat about bringing How To Write A Eulogy That Kills to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

More Hot Stories For You

VIDEO: Watch the New Music Video for 'Shilo' from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICALVIDEO: Watch the New Music Video for 'Shilo' from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL
3 Broadway Shows Close Today3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Broadway Jukebox: Jam to Jukebox MusicalsBroadway Jukebox: Jam to Jukebox Musicals
Video: Moms United By Organ Donation Sing from WICKED on AMERICA'S GOT TALENTVideo: Moms United By Organ Donation Sing from WICKED on AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Videos

Video: Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny Video Video: Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny
SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival Video
SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival
Watch the New Music Video for 'Shilo' from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Video
Watch the New Music Video for 'Shilo' from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL
On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE Video
On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
WICKED

Recommended For You