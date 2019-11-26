AIN'T TOO PROUD â€“ THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS Will Kick Off Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations will kick off the 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, alongside "TODAY" show hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker, with performances from the hit Broadway musical. The entire cast and band of Ain't Too Proud will perform a medley of "Get Ready," "Ain't Too Proud To Beg," and "I Can't Get Next To You", which will air LIVE on NBC on Thursday, November 28 from 9 a.m. - noon (in all time zones).

Ain't Too Proud was nominated last week for a 2020 GRAMMY® Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Ain't Too Proud, which won the 2019 Tony Award® for Best Choreography for Sergio Trujillo, is currently playing Broadway's legendary Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street). The production was nominated for twelve 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical (Dominique Morisseau), Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical (Derrick Baskin), Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical (Jeremy Pope), Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical (Ephraim Sykes), Best Choreography (Sergio Trujillo), Best Direction of a Musical (Des McAnuff), Best Orchestrations (Harold Wheeler), Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Robert Brill & Peter Nigrini), Best Costume Design of a Musical (Paul Tazewell), Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Howell Binkley), and Best Sound Design of a Musical (Steve Canyon Kennedy).

Ain't Too Proud, which opened on Broadway on Thursday, March 21, 2019, brings the incredible true story of the greatest R&B group of all time to the Broadway stage.

With a book by three-time Obie Award®-winner Dominique Morisseau, Ain't Too Proud features an iconic score made up of The Temptations' legendary songs. Two-time Tony Award®-winner Des McAnuff directs, with Tony Award-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

Leading the current cast of Ain't Too Proud as The Temptations is Tony Award nominee Derrick Baskin as Otis Williams, James Harkness as Paul Williams, Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin, Jelani Remy as Eddie Kendricks, and Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes as David Ruffin. Ain't Too Proud also features Esther Antoine, Saint Aubyn, Shawn Bowers, E. Clayton Cornelious, Ta'Nika Gibson, Taylor Symone Jackson, Marcus Paul James, Jahi Kearse, Elijah Ahmad Lewis, Jarvis B. Manning, Jr., Joshua Morgan, Rashidra Scott, Nasia Thomas, Christian Thompson, Correy West, Drew Wildman Foster, Curtis Wiley, Jamari Johnson Williams, and Candice Marie Woods.

Ain't Too Proud is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history - how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," and so many more.

The creative team includes Tony Award nominee Robert Brill (scenic design), Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell (costume design), Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (lighting design), Tony Award winner Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (projection design), Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (hair and wig design), Steve Rankin (fight direction), Edgar Godineaux (associate choreographer), John Miller (music coordinator), and Liz Caplan (vocal supervision). Orchestrations are by Tony Award recipient Harold Wheeler with Music Direction and Arrangements by Kenny Seymour. Production Stage Manager is Molly Meg Legal and casting is by Tara Rubin Casting, Merri Sugarman, C.S.A.





