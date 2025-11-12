A VERY SW!NG OUT HOLIDAY is Coming to The Joyce Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Joyce Theater Foundation is once again turning up the holiday heat as Caleb Teicher brings their beloved swing spectacular A Very SW!NG OUT Holiday back to The Joyce from December 9–14 in the Tino & Rajika Puri Auditorium.

Oh, what fun it is to swing! This December, director and choreographer Caleb Teicher and their merry band of collaborators—Evita Arce, LaTasha Barnes, Nathan Bugh, and Eyal Vilner—return to The Joyce Theater with A Very SW!NG OUT Holiday, a holly-jolly spin on their smash-hit SW!NG OUT. Mixing vintage flair with modern verve, the show unwraps the joy of social dance to a soundtrack of holiday favorites performed live by the Eyal Vilner Big Band. Expect Lindy Hop leaps, jazzy jingles, and winter sparkle as the band swings through classics like Sleigh Ride, Winter Wonderland, and What Are You Doing New Year's Eve? And just when you think it could not get any brighter—hold onto your Santa hat—the second act turns the stage into a full-blown dance party. Audiences are invited to join the cast for a post-show jam that turns holiday cheer into holiday swing. Equal parts concert, celebration, and community gathering, A Very SW!NG OUT Holiday is a sleighful of rhythm, joy, and togetherness that only The Joyce could deliver.

Caleb Teicher is a New York City-based dancer, choreographer, and director regarded widely in the performing arts as a leading voice in interdisciplinary collaboration. Teicher began their career as a founding member of Michelle Dorrance's critically acclaimed tap dance company, Dorrance Dance, while also freelancing as a contemporary dancer, musical theater performer, and swing dancer. In 2015, Caleb shifted their creative focus towards concert dance work through Caleb Teicher & Company which led to commissions and presentations at some of America's most esteemed performing arts venues: Lincoln Center, The Joyce Theater, New York City Center, Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and countless others. Collaborations with celebrated musicians/composers followed, including: choreographing Regina Spektor's Broadway residency, dancing and singing on television with Ben Folds, performing as a tap dance soloist with the National Symphony Orchestra, choreographing AJR's "Bang" music video. Caleb has also contributed choreography to film and theater projects (Sister Aimee, Sugar Hill Nutcracker). Caleb's work in 2024 centers around three projects: SW!NG OUT, Caleb's acclaimed big-band-swing-dance show celebrating the present-day Lindy Hop community; Bzzz, a comedic music-theater work for tap dancers and world-champion beatboxers; and Counterpoint, a concert duo with composer and pianist, Conrad Tao. Alongside hometown engagements, Caleb's work will be seen in over a dozen U.S. cities this year as well as international engagements in Paris and Seoul. Caleb is the recipient of two Bessie Awards, a 2019 New York City Center Choreographic Fellowship, the 2019 Harkness Promise Award, the 2020 Gross Family Prize, and a 2019 NEFA National Dance Project Production Grant. Their work has been featured on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert (with Conrad Tao), on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (alongside Regina Spektor), and on countless media sources including The New York Times, Forbes, Vogue, Interview Magazine, and on the cover of Dance Magazine.

Eyal Vilner is one of the leading voices in the New York and global swing and big band scene. Born in Tel Aviv, saxophonist, clarinetist, flutist, composer and bandleader Eyal Vilner moved to New York in 2007 and started his big band the following year. The Eyal Vilner Big Band has been performing widely at some of New York's landmarks such as Lincoln Center, Works & Process at the Guggenheim, The Joyce Theater, Birdland, Dizzy's Club, Smalls Jazz Club, Minton's Playhouse, Midsummer Night's Swing, and Central Park SummerStage. Internationally, Eyal has performed at the Red Sea Jazz Festival, Tel Aviv Museum, Jerusalem Theater; Ghent Festival, Belgium; Teatro Alameda, Spain; Théâtre Plaza, Montreal, as well as Paris Jazz Roots, the historical La Bellevilloise, Le Duc des Lombards, and Caveau de la Huchette in Paris, to name a few. The big band performs Eyal's original compositions as well as his new arrangements of jazz classics. Their music, which derives from the tradition of jazz, swing and the blues, strives to bring a unique voice to this beautiful art form. The big band's first seven albums: Introducing the Eyal Vilner Big Band, Almost Sunrise, Hanukkah, Swing Out!, Live in Washington Square Park!, The Jam!, and Swingin' Uptown received rave reviews and made it to the Top Jazz Radio Charts of the US and Canada.